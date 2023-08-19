We are still in the “dog days” of summer when temperatures reach the upper 70s and 80s. You may have noticed your cat napping on tiled floors instead of basking in the sun. He is just trying to be a “Cool Cat.”
Cats are affected by heat, just like dogs because they do not significantly sweat. This makes them prone to dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
You can keep your cat contentedly purring by following a few simple steps:
1. See that your kitty stays hydrated, which is sometimes a challenge because cats tend to be finicky water drinkers. Set up multiple water bowls throughout the shadiest, coolest spots in your house and away from food bowls and litter boxes. Change the water often to keep it fresh and inviting.
Experiment with different types of bowls to find the ones your cat likes best. Metal and ceramic are better because they do not absorb heat like plastic ones do. Better yet, try a running water source, such as a fountain.
Ice treats made with spring water from a tin of tuna or ice cubes also help hydrate and can provide entertainment if placed on the floor for your cat to bat about.
Wet food instead of dry or a little water added to the dry is also a good hydration supplement.
2. Inside your house, keep the air flowing and as shaded as possible. Close blinds or curtains to keep out the intense sun. Open windows that are securely screened and use fans or air conditioning to keep room temperatures at or below 75 degrees.
3. Create a few cooling stations with cooling mats or securely covered ice packs or wet towels under their beds for cat naps. Allow your cat access to cool surfaces such as sinks, tubs and tiled floors.
4. Groom your furry friend daily to remove loose hair and prevent matting, which traps in heat. For your longer haired pets, try a haircut. Pet your cat, including their paws with dampened towels.
5. Play in the early morning or late evening, when it is cooler.
6. For your cats who love to go outdoors, allow them to do so only when it is cooler and provide them water and shady rest areas outside. Check that they cannot get trapped inside hot sheds, greenhouses or garages.
7. Know the signs of heat stroke, which if left untreated can be fatal. Symptoms include excessive panting or rapid breathing, lethargy or lack of energy, drooling, coats very hot to the touch, bright red gums or tongue, vomiting or diarrhea and collapse.
If you think your cat is suffering in any of these ways, immediately contact your vet and cool your cat by moving him to a cool place with circulating, cool air and gently wetting his coat with cool (not icy) water.
Carefully watch your cat when it is hot and take precautions to see that he remains the “Cool Cat” he thinks he is.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.