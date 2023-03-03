F Street’s downtown mall appears to work
Memorial Day and summer’s start might be a dozen weeks out, but last week Salida City Council discussed F Street’s summer closure.
Converting F Street to a downtown pedestrian mall first took effect in 2020 as an attempt by city officials to assist businesses dealing with impacts of coronavirus restrictions.
The move has proven popular with visitors and most local residents, with folks enjoying a calm and casual downtown atmosphere.
Merchants, in particular restaurants, coffee and ice cream shops, have taken advantage of the closure to move chairs, benches and tables out into the street to spread out customers.
Closing the 2½ blocks of the street for the three months from Memorial Day through Labor Day appears to be sufficient since, by the traditional end of summer, visitor traffic slows.
It’s of interest that at this week’s meeting council members said that if the city should decide to not close the street to vehicular traffic over summer months, three to five years notice should be given to allow merchants time to adjust.
In making the determination to close F in May 2020, the council made its decision without consulting with merchants or announcing to the public that the council was considering the possibility.
The main issue with closing the street is the elimination of some 50-plus downtown parking slots, spreading out the city’s parking woes to adjacent streets and neighborhoods. To this point, merchants on other streets, such as Second, E, G and Sackett, have not publicly objected.
Council briefly discussed charging businesses for the use of city sidewalks and streets. Council should flush this idea with no further consideration. Businesses collect sales taxes that fund city operations, which should be more than sufficient compensation for extending customer service, thereby encouraging visitors to return to the city.
A possibility for the council to consider, however, is a stipulation that the city reserves the right to open the street for parades on FIBArk weekend and Independence Day. Merchants may have to pull tables, chairs, awnings and other gear to the curb, but this would not seem to be a major problem, considering that it would allow for the traditional use of the street over decades if not for all of the city’s 140-plus years of history.
Summer may seem like a far-off dream as winter persists, but in fact it’s not too early for officials to makes closure decisions, to allow merchants a few weeks to plan and adjust accordingly.
BV Marine honored
Family members, former teachers and friends paid their respects to Marine Corps Pfc. Christopher Hutchings on Sunday, with a procession of police, sheriff and other first responders from Salida to Buena Vista and memorial services at the high school.
Pfc. Hutchings died Feb. 5 at Camp Pendleton, California, a Marine training base. An investigation continues into his cause of death.
What makes Pfc. Hutchings’ passing so poignant and painful is that just a few short months ago, the popular student athlete was being cheered for his wrestling prowess and cross-country accomplishments, as well as for being a caring, friendly and likable person to the many who knew him.
At the service speakers said he knew the true value of friendships, that he cared deeply for his family and friends, that his genuine joy for life was a blessing, and judging from the community turning out for the service, that he was loved.
Rest in peace, Christopher Hutchings. You made a difference in so many people’s lives.
— MJB