Just another Colorado mountain resort?
In the past when the country experienced a recession or absorbed a significant economic bump, one of the industries typically hit hardest was housing, with prices and home sales falling.
This was true with the 1980s energy bust, following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and again in 2007-10 with the worldwide financial crisis caused in part by a housing bubble.
For the coronavirus pandemic, however, housing across the country and locally has to a large extent not been impacted, and certainly not to the extent that a faltering economy might indicate.
With the national unemployment rate explodding to 14 percent in April as a result of the virus, the housing market would — under normal circumstances – have taken a major hit.
But this has not happened. A report by Realtors of Central Colorado notes that low interest rates have spurred housing markets and prompted tens of thousands of homeowners nationally to refinance, with more than half of all new mortgages no-cash-out refinance loans.
According to the report, nationally home values increased 15.5 percent over last year. In Chaffee County, prices of 2020 single-family homes increased by 16.3 percent compared to a year prior.
For the year, single-family homes closed for a median price of $498,300, up from $428,500 in 2019. This amounts to a 45 percent increase over prices for homes sold in 2016.
In November, the average price for a single-family home was $565,773, a 25 percent increase over prices of a year ago, a 12 percent increase month over month and a 65 percent increase over 2016 home prices.
For 2020, condo and townhome prices have increased at a much lower rate, climbing just 5 percent from 2019, from $343,500 to $359,950. Since 2016, condos and townhomes prices in the county have increased by about 30 percent, from $277,500.
The Realtors’ report notes that the rate of increase of home sale prices is expected to slow somewhat in 2021.
For current homeowners, the increase in prices and home values is generally a good thing. For those renting and looking to buy, well, no.
Who can afford to pay $360,000 for a condo or townhome, or much less, $500,000-plus for a single-family home? Certainly not mechanics, teachers, police officers or firefighters.
Where is the county heading? What is the county going to look like in the years ahead?
Just another Colorado resort area? Another Steamboat Springs, Crested Butte, Vail, Copper Mountain or Telluride?
Over the years many have said they do not want the county and its communities to become just another resort area.
However, it appears it’s where the county is heading. This is in part thanks to the county’s location just a couple of hours from Front Range metro areas and because of rising housing prices elsewhere in Colorado and in the state’s long-time resort communities.
Monarch opens terrain
Just in time for the Christmas and New Years holiday, Monarch Mountain opened new terrain, thanks in large part to 17 inches of new snow over the course of a week.
All ski, snowboard and tubing lifts are operating with 57 of 66 trails open.
Keep in mind that to ski during the holidays requires an advance purchase. Some days – Dec. 28-30, for example – are already sold out.
If you or friends or family are planning to get up on the hill during the holidays, Monarch advises buying tickets sooner rather than later!
— MJB