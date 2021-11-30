by Denise Goetz
Special to The Mail
Thanksgiving Day, probably the most food-centric holiday in this country, is behind us. I hope everyone enjoyed time with family and friends, as well as fellowship with members of our community. Now is the time many of us turn our attention to Christmas. This time of religious introspection for many also brings forth a flurry of decorating, wrapping, traveling and cooking activities.
There is plenty of craziness Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, so during the next couple of weeks I will be sharing some simple recipes that will save you time in the kitchen without sacrificing flavor. A coffee cake Christmas morning makes a quick meal without a lot of mess that will tide you over until the big feast.
Blueberries and Cream Bundt Coffee Cake
Blueberries and Cream Bundt Coffee Cake is perfect for breakfast or dessert. This is a recipe that gets requested almost every time I make it and is delicious slightly warmed or at room temperature.
Ingredients:
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
1¾ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup sour cream
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed if frozen
½ cup packed light brown sugar
½ cup chopped pecans
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon powdered sugar
Prep:
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5 to 7 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt until well combined. Add to butter mixture, alternating with sour cream. Beat well after each addition. Fold in blueberries using a spatula.
Spoon half the batter into a greased and floured Bundt pan. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, pecans and cinnamon. Sprinkle half over batter in the pan. Top with remaining batter and sprinkle with remaining sugar. Using a knife, swirl the batter.
Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick in the middle comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes on a wire rack before removing cake from the pan to cool completely on the rack. Just before serving, dust with powdered sugar.
Cranberry Swirl
Coffee Cake
This recipe for Cranberry Swirl Coffee Cake produces a beautiful and delicious cake baked in a Bundt pan.
Cake Ingredients:
½ cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon almond extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup sour cream
1/3 cup chopped walnuts
1 14-ounce can whole-berry cranberry sauce
Glaze Ingredients:
¾ cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons whole milk or half-and-half
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Prep:
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5 to 7 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in almond extract. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt until well combined. Add to butter mixture, alternating with sour cream. Beat well after each addition.
Sprinkle walnuts into a greased and floured Bundt pan. Spread 1/3 of the batter over the nuts. Top with half the cranberry sauce. Repeat layers, ending with the final third of the batter on top.
Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick in the middle comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes on a wire rack before removing cake from the pan to cool completely on the rack. Combine glaze ingredients and drizzle over top of the coffee cake.
Almond Apricot
Coffee Cake
The nutty aroma and delicate fruit flavor make this Almond Apricot Coffee Cake special enough to serve company. Strawberry or raspberry preserves can be used as well.
Ingredients:
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar
3 large eggs, room temperature
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon almond extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup slivered almonds, divided
1 10- to 12-ounce jar of apricot preserves, divided
Powdered sugar, optional
Prep:
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5 to 7 minutes. Add eggs, sour cream and almond extract, mixing well to combine. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt until well combined. Add to creamed butter mixture, mixing well.
Spread half the batter in a greased and floured Bundt pan. Sprinkle with half the almonds. Spread half the preserves to within ½ inch of the edges. Cover with remaining batter. Spoon remaining preserves within a ½ inch of the pan over the batter. Sprinkle with remaining almonds.
Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick in the middle comes out clean. Cool for 15 minutes on a wire rack before inverting cake onto a serving plate. Just before serving, if desired, dust with powdered sugar.