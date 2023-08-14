Dear Editor:
The Bureau of Land Management’s proposed Eastern Colorado Resource Management Plan would protect some of the most important natural places in Chaffee and Fremont counties.
The plan represents a landmark opportunity to balance local economic needs with preservation of the natural environment on 658,000 acres of public lands, much of which lies along the Arkansas River between Salida and Cañon City.
The plan recognizes economic benefits of conserving public lands and emphasizes importance of protecting key areas through designations such as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, Lands with Wilderness Characteristics and Backcountry Conservation Areas. These designations play a crucial role in safeguarding critical wildlife habitat, popular outdoor recreation sites and many pristine natural landscapes.
The plan identifies 101,400 acres that qualify as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, which are designated to protect unique, rare and sensitive natural resources. These areas include the Arkansas Canyonlands, Railroad Gulch and Castle Gardens, a newly proposed ACEC just south of Salida.
The Castle Gardens ACEC would protect unique geological features as well as Brandegee’s buckwheat (Eriogonum brandegeei), a sensitive plant that only occurs in parts of Chaffee and Fremont counties.
The plan also recommends 114,700 acres for designation as Lands with Wilderness Characteristics. These areas – e.g., Echo Canyon, Badger Creek, Bear Mountain – encompass some of the most natural landscapes in the region.
The plan recommends 87,400 acres as Backcountry Conservation Areas to protect wildlife habitat and areas that provide opportunities for backcountry recreation. These areas – Waugh Mountain, Little Crampton Mountain, Eightmile Mountain and others in Fremont County – offer refuge for wildlife and escape for those seeking to reconnect with nature.
While the plan is much improved from the 2019 draft, it’s not perfect. In fact, it falls short on climate resiliency and air quality protections. Many plant and animal species are sensitive to air quality, and even small degradations compound the damage from air pollution.
The Eastern Colorado Resource Management Plan represents a milestone in community efforts to preserve our natural heritage and ensure future generations can experience the beauty and abundance of our public lands.
I sincerely appreciate that the local and national BLM offices listened to our community and considered the science in developing this plan. The management plan is an important step forward in preserving what makes Colorado and the Upper Ark Valley special.
Michael Kunkel, president and founder,
Friends of Browns Canyon,
Salida