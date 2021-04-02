Plan specifics needed
There will be no quick approval for the Colorado Midland & Pacific Railway.
Calling the proposal “highly controversial,” the Surface Transportation Board rejected the CMP’s request for a “notice of exemption,” a process which would have provided the rail company an expedited path to approval.
While the CMP has repeatedly said it would not use the 163-mile Sage to Parkdale Tennessee Pass Line to transport Utah oil, the STB’s March 25 decision said the statement “does not resolve the controversy.”
The STB said CMP’s proposed lease “is not appropriate for consideration under the board’s streamlined class exemption procedure,” that it was “not convinced” the Union Pacific and CMP proposal was a “routine non-controversial short-line lease transaction.”
The recent STB decision does not prevent CMP from continuing to pursue leasing the line. What it does mean is that the request will be subject to a more vigorous review process which will require specifics on operating plans.
Trains have not operated on the Tennessee Pass Line for some 25 years. This is not a scenario where the line was shut down for just a year or two with a new operator taking over. In the intervening two decades, communities along the route have changed as have their interests and concerns.
Commuter, tourist and freight rail service from Parkdale and potentially Cañon City and points east stretching north along the Arkansas to connect with the I-70 corridor could be beneficial to Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville as well as Chaffee and Lake counties.
For the line to become a reality, however, the CMP needs to provide operating plans and address environmental concerns, among other issues.
As the STB decision noted, “the substantial controversy and unresolved issues” require a more detailed analysis than that provided by the exemption process.
The CMP needs to provide those details and related information.
Virus sees mini surge
For the 18 days from March 4-21, the county recorded just 14 coronavirus cases. It appeared cases in the county were trending down.
But given information of the past couple of weeks, this is not the case.
The county saw 13 cases the past seven days and 25 over the past two weeks, including two days – March 22 and 30 – where six cases were reported.
Given this mini surge of cases, it’s obvious the virus is far from being defeated, that it continues to pose a serious threat in the county, state and nation.
This week, Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, urged all county residents 16 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible. As of Thursday evening, vaccination slots were still available for this afternoon and Monday.
She said this week’s announcement opening vaccinations to all ages “is a sign that we are closer to getting our lives back after more than a year of sacrifices. However, the key ... is full vaccination.”
She added that it is critically important for county residents to continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance and stay home if sick.
Easter blessings
Sunday is Easter, when Christians the world over celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
While kids look forward to a visit from the Easter bunny with candy and colored eggs, for Christians it is a time of forgiveness, of renewal and of new beginnings.
To all, Easter blessings!
— MJB