A year of devastation
It’s been just over a year since the world and the U.S. saw the first coronavirus cases, spreading from China in February 2020. Since then it’s been 12 months of upheaval, devastation and death.
Schools cancelled in-person classes, going to online only, then back to in-person then to types of hybrid models ever since.
Unemployment skyrocketed with workers losing jobs as businesses closed or changed operations. Employees in many cases began working from home; restaurants went to pickup and delivery and when reopening had in-person numbers cut; manufacturing plants closed, disrupting supply chains for months, continuing to the present.
Travelers cut back on vacations and visits with 2020 air travel down 65 percent from the previous year; travelers required to wear masks on flights; and to show negative virus tests when returning to the U.S. from abroad.
Pro, college and high school sports seasons were cancelled, shortened and moved, with spectators not in attendance.
Families were advised to forego holiday gatherings. Though many disregarded the guidelines, citizens have significantly cut back on visits to family and friends.
The federal government handed out two rounds of $600 stimulus payments to most residents and payroll protection loans – essentially grants – to millions of small businesses, nonprofit entities and even religious organizations.
Congress has approved and the president is expected to sign an even larger $1.9 trillion stimulus relief package this week which includes payments to individuals and for education with tens of billions of dollars for other programs and entities.
Worldwide, the virus’ toll has been staggering. The World Health Organization reports 116 million confirmed virus cases and 2.6 million deaths; the U.S. 28.8 million cases and 524,000 deaths; Colorado 439,000 cases and 6,080 deaths.
Chaffee County reports just over 1,000 virus cases as of March 1, with 17 deaths attributed to the virus, the latest, a 92-year-old resident.
... Vaccines’ bring relief
The havoc caused by the coronavirus appears to be slowing somewhat – at least in the U.S. – as the relief brought by vaccines makes its way through the population.
Roughly 50 million Americans have received two doses of virus vaccine, including about 600,000 Coloradans and about 5,000 county residents. The vaccines along with continuing safety steps are credited with reducing the number of virus cases.
In the county, with eight cases in the past 10 days, 32 the past week and a positivity rate of 2.5 percent, virus cases have dropped to their lowest level in a year.
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said, “I can only hope” the recent drop in positive cases is due to increased vaccinations and the county “continuing to make sacrifices,” such as mask wearing, distancing, staying home when sick and getting tested when ill.
She said similar results are being seen over much of the state. “This trend is proving that the vaccine most certainly does work. For those who are hesitant, I urge them to strongly reconsider.
“We should not let our guards down quite yet,” she added, that there is “so much hope around the corner if we can achieve herd immunity while following the course we have been.”
Mask mandate still on
We’ve heard some comment locally that with virus cases declining, masks are no longer required to be worn when in public. Not so. Though a number of other states have lifted the mask requirement, last week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extended the mask order for another 30 days.
— MJB