It’s hard to believe that we have been living amidst a global pandemic for over a year now. Early last March, it was clearly just a matter of time before our beloved Chaffee County experienced its own personal relationship with the pandemic. Little did we know the impact this would have on all of us locally, nationally and globally.
Coordination and collaboration have been a significant driver of Chaffee County’s success in managing the pandemic. While we have oftentimes been at the mercy of the governor’s executive orders, our local response has always taken the culture and priorities of our county to heart in decision making, advocacy and creating proactive systems to protect the people we care so much about.
From making testing easily available, to opening back gradually and intentionally after the Stay at Home order, to developing safe business certifications, to crafting understandable local public health orders, to creating an extensive array of communications tools that provide the public with the information and resources they need to know, to successfully reopening schools to in-person learning, to promoting and defending the public health strategies that have saved lives and, ultimately, to rolling out a comprehensive vaccination program, Chaffee County has shined.
While the sacrifices we have all made have not always been easy and the public health measures have not always been met with broad support, they have worked. Now, we are in the race between vaccinations and variants. The Delta variant is the most transmissible and virulent strain yet, and it currently accounts for about 40 percent of samples submitted to the Colorado surveillance program. It is a matter of time before it is detected in Chaffee County, and it is probably already here. For those who are unvaccinated, this means that there is a significant likelihood of getting this strain and experiencing severe symptoms as it becomes the predominant version of COVID-19. Those vaccinated seem to be protected so far.
There is still so much to learn about this virus and its novelties, and now is not the time to tempt fate, especially because our youngest population is not approved for vaccinations – yet. If you have been on the fence about getting the vaccine, please do so right away. There are ample opportunities to get vaccinated, and while the main incentives for doing so are to stay healthy, save lives and end the pandemic, there are now financial and fun incentives to get vaccinated.
Please, trust science and not damaging rumors, speculation and political rhetoric. There is a rigorous scientific process that a vaccine goes through in order to be authorized. Compared to how many vaccines have been administered, adverse reactions are rare. History has taught us that vaccines do work – just look at the debilitating polio or smallpox and the impact that vaccines have had on almost eradicating them.
As we reflect upon the events of the past year, we should be proud of our accomplishments and everything we have been able to achieve despite the pandemic. We are encouraged that the next chapter of the pandemic should be filled with hope, community, unity, gratitude and healing as we begin to gradually recover from one of the most epic and unprecedented experiences in our lives.
However, our intent is not to provide a false sense of security at this critical moment in time. The lifting of restrictions does not mean that this pandemic is behind us. Statewide, Colorado’s incidence, hospitalizations and deaths are no better than last summer. Taking a deeper dive into the data, it is clear that the majority of new cases are unvaccinated. Almost 100 percent of all hospitalizations are of those unvaccinated. Unvaccinated people are dying from this virus. For eligible populations, this tragedy could have been prevented with a simple vaccine.
Why are we still seeing these alarming rates when we have an effective vaccine readily available to us? While many countries do not even have access to vaccines, the irony is that we are now observing unvaccinated healthcare workers in long-term care facilities in Colorado who are vectors to vaccinated high-risk residents, people who are trusting that their providers have health in their best interest.
We must protect our investment, in our economy, education and healthcare system. It’s up to each and every one of us to make the right decision to protect our county and our future. When epidemiology and human behavior are at odds with one another, disease typically gets the upper hand. Let’s do the right thing, Chaffee County. A safer and more positive community outcome is within our reach.
Andrea Carlstrom is director of Chaffee County Public Health. Greg Felt is a Chaffee County commissioner.