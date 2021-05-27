Summer’s here – time for fun ... and caution
With Memorial Day, summer’s arrived, and with it several traditional Upper Arkansas Valley events are on tap, starting this weekend with Salida Rotary’s Bluegrass on the Arkansas and Paddlefest in Buena Vista.
While it’s a time for fun, for outdoor activities, camping, festivals and events, vacations and barbecues with family and friends, this summer is also a time for caution ... caution as in taking steps to dodge the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control recently ruled that those fully vaccinated against the virus did not have to wear face masks in most settings. State and county health departments then issued their mask guidelines following CDC recommendations.
County health’s May 18 order now allows vaccinated individuals to go without any type of face covering in most settings. “However,” the order states, “any individual 11 years or older who is not vaccinated is still encouraged to wear a face covering within indoor spaces where members of different households are present.”
Contrary to national, state and local standards, though, what appears to be happening is folks are not wearing masks, whether they are fully vaccinated or not.
And it’s not as if virus cases are falling – quite the contrary. Though no cases were reported in the county on Thursday, 31 were reported the past week and 50 in the past 14 days, with the positivity rate at 6.38, one of the highest locally in the past 15 months.
Given the general misinterpretation of health orders, the already relatively high case numbers and incidence rate locally, an expected influx of summer visitors and activities and events ramping up after a year’s absence, it would not be surprising in the least to see the virus spike yet again.
Roughly half the population is fully vaccinated, with a subsequent drop in serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths. Nonetheless, the virus remains a serious threat, especially for those who have not been vaccinated.
Which all adds up to the recommendation for caution when out and about this summer, starting with this weekend. And further, to have a fun and safe summer, the best advice to be virus-safe is to get vaccinated.
Memorial Day honors
Since the nation’s founding in 1776, some 1.2 million Americans have died while serving their country while the nation was at war.
According to the Veterans Administration, 656,486 died in combat-related action while 551,752 died of other causes.
On Monday, Memorial Day, the nation honors all those who died while in service to their country in a time of war.
The history of Memorial Day dates to 1868 when Gen. John Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, designated May 30 for “strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion ... .”
First known as Decoration Day, the holiday eventually and officially became Memorial Day, a day to honor those Americans who gave their lives in time of war in defense of their country.
Monday, veterans groups will conduct observances at Chaffee County Veterans Memorial Park at 10 a.m. in Poncha Springs followed by services at Poncha and Fairview cemeteries.
In addition, 3 p.m. Monday is designated as the National Moment of Remembrance, a time to individually honor and pay tribute to those who gave their lives while in defense of their country.
