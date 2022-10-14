Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

There was ice along the riverbank where the water slow-pooled among the rocks in places where even at the height of the day the sun no longer reached and wouldn’t again until next summer.

I picked my way carefully upriver, looking for a place to break for lunch. What little flat ground to be found was rendered almost impassable by a tangle of aspen – tumbled deadfall, some bigger than a bear-hug around, mixed with upright living. 