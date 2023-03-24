BLM plan addresses increased camping
What’s not to love about camping?
Taking the family into the forest, sleeping through the night to the rush of a nearby stream, feasting on hot dogs and s’mores or a gourmet – for the wild anyway – dinner, the morning smell of bacon frying outdoors, hiking trails layered with leaves damp with dew, being overwhelmed by the Milky Way, hearing owls hooting and crickets chirping, following generations of traditions.
The fact is that in Chaffee County and the Upper Arkansas Valley too many folks have taken up camping, too many that is for designated campsites with amenities like potable water and toilets, settling on sites with only nature providing services.
Or what’s called “dispersed camping,” now often with the qualifier “rampant” before the two words.
Three summers of the coronavirus, when Coloradans attempted to put space between themselves and others for their and their family’s health, pushed folks to a variety of outdoor activities including camping.
And now acquainted or reacquainted with the outdoors, its fun and wholesomeness, folks are expected to continue to turn to nature for weekends and outings at makeshift campsites.
And according to federal, state and local officials, therein lies the problem, as in mountains of trash, human waste and damage to natural resources and grazing lands from what various surveys estimate as some 3,000 dispersed campsites in the county.
In February, the Bureau of Land Management released its Chaffee County Camping and Travel Management Plan, which proposes to close a number of dispersed campsites, transition some 150 sites into designated campsites, thereby protecting natural resources and better manage camping in the county and valley.
The BLM’s Kalem Lenard said a decade or so ago there “really wasn’t what you’d call dispersed camping, where a site was so impacted it became a regularly used campsite.” Now, given the increase in numbers of users and impacts to public lands, the agency is developing plans to address camping in these areas.
Initially, the BLM will focus on the Shavano area, federal lands along CR 250 east of the Shavano-Tabeguache Trailhead; the Pass Creek area southwest of Poncha Springs; the Burmac area south of Salida; the Fourmile area east and south of Buena Vista; access to Browns Canyon National Monument at Hecla Junction; and miscellaneous federal lands in the county.
The plan calls for monitoring then designating and in some instances constructing campgrounds at some of the dispersed sites, including installing fire rings and site delineators, providing in some cases toilets at high-use sites, limiting vehicle access to existing roads along with increased education and outreach on camping ethics and regulations.
Keith Berger, BLM Royal Gorge Field Office manager, said, “Balancing public input with the long-term health and sustainability of public lands requires consideration of impacts to resources and frank discussions with the public,” adding, “we think we’ve put together a plan that manages to do both.”
A start date for projects, funding and specific implementation details are pending an official appeals period and resolution of appeals.
It is an ambitious plan, but one that appears necessary to address what is an increasing demand for access to public lands.
Fading West congrats
Congratulations to Buena Vista’s Fading West Development. The modular housing manufacturer and development company received a $1.4 million grant to be used to expand housing inventory in the valley and state.
As Gov. Jared Polis said, Colorado needs more housing options for every budget in every community, which is something Fading West is providing.
— MJB