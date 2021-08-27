The trail cut steeply up a dry water course, the footing rocky and loose. At last we crested a ridge and stood at the foot of the Armchair.
Old-growth bristlecones, gnarled and twisted by age and elements, grew in the seat, the bleached trunks of the dead standing pale like ghosts among the living. A grove of aspens, squat and heavy-leafed, clung also to the rocky soil.
We took our first look at the Armchair itself, an imposing cirque open to the east, ringed on the remaining three sides by towering cliffs of talus, the north and west faces sheer and unscalable. The south face presented the only viable option to reach the summit, less steep and with patches of green sprinkled among the scree.
Despite our map noting a trail up this south face, none was obvious, save a rough passage marked by cairns that grew smaller and more vague as we began the ascent. Soon the cairns disappeared altogether and we cut our own course up the incline, avoiding the talus and keeping to the easier footing of the grassed patches where possible.
Our immediate goal was a saddle between the south arm of the Armchair and the summit to the west.
We paused multiple times to catch breath and rest legs. The desire to reach the saddle in as short a time as possible by straight-lining uphill was tempered by the wisdom of taking a more indirect, zigzag approach. As ever venturing into big mountains, the scale of the landscape continued to deceive; an object that at first glance seemed 10 minutes distant consumed the best part of an hour of sweat and exertion to reach.
Finally we gained the saddle, sat among a scattering of rocks, donned jackets against a chill wind and ate. I looked west, and my heart sank. Although the summit only lay a mile and 1,500 feet higher in elevation from where we sat, the rest of the way consisted of boulder fields and scree with no discernible pathway. I wondered if we’d have the time and energy to complete the trek.
“First rule of mountaineering, Dad,” she offered. “It’s always worse than it looks.”
I laughed. At the very least, we were high on a mountainside, views in every direction, with not another soul in sight. Yet the peak sat close.
We shouldered our packs and, hiking poles clanging against the scree, started out for the summit. After a quarter mile our straight line up the ridge intersected a trail, hitherto hidden, that switchbacked the incline before us. Hallelujah! We might just make it after all. The trail made the going much easier, spirits surged, and I suddenly felt confident about our chances of standing on top.
One hour, and several false summits later, we stood on the peak. A couple of small patches of fresh snow lay in crevices among the rocks. Wispy clouds rose on an updraft off the cirque. Far below, the San Luis Valley stretched into the haze, O’Haver Lake appeared as a small drop of topaz among the green, and we looked down upon the speck of an aircraft that flew low over Marshall Pass and disappeared into the landscape to the west.
The calves had done their work on the way up, now it was the turn of the quads to earn their keep on the way down. The trackless talus slope took just as long to descend as it did to climb, but finally we were down again among the easier terrain of the bristlecones and aspens. Further down the trail a shirtless hiker and his yellow Lab passed us on the way up.
“Am I getting close?” he asked as he passed.
“Depends on how far you’re thinking of going,” seemed the only truthful reply.
Later that evening at sunset, we stretched tired muscles by walking the dog along the trail near home. Ouray sat squat and backlit. I thought again of the view from atop, and the exertion required to get there and back. While standing atop such monuments is but a brief moment in time, the true pleasure is derived when, back down in the land of the mortals, one can forever gaze up at the peak and think, “Once upon a time I stood there.”
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.