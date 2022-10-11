I was going through one my favorite recipe boxes yesterday and found these quick and tasty recipes and thought that those of you who have requested some easy recipes might enjoy them. Fast does not mean food needs to be devoid of flavor.
Pumpkin and
Sausage Penne
Pumpkin and Sausage Penne is a seasonal favorite packed with flavor. Serve with a side salad or green beans for a complete meal.
Ingredients:
¾ cup uncooked penne pasta
2 Italian sausage links, casings removed
½ cup finely chopped sweet onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1/3 cup white wine
1 bay leaf
¾ cup chicken broth
1/3 cup canned pumpkin or fresh pumpkin puree
3 teaspoons fresh sage, minced and divided
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Dash ground nutmeg
3 tablespoons half-and-half
2 tablespoons shredded Romano cheese
Prep:
Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook sausage until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles while it cooks. Remove with a slotted spoon to a paper towel to drain. Discard all but 1 teaspoon of the drippings. Cook onions and garlic in the reserved drippings over medium high heat, stirring frequently until tender, about 5 minutes. Add wine and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, cooking until the liquid is reduced by half.
Stir in chicken broth, pumpkin, 1½ teaspoons sage and remaining seasonings. Cook 1 minute then add cream and sausage. Cook until heated through. Remove bay leaf. Drain pasta; transfer to a large bowl. Add sausage mixture, tossing to combine. Sprinkle with cheese and remaining sage.
Fontina Rolled Chicken
Fontina Rolled Chicken is one of those dishes that looks like you labored for hours in the kitchen and tastes amazing. With 30 minutes prep and 30 minutes cook time you can prepare this during the week if you want.
Ingredients:
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup shredded fontina cheese
5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
4 green onions, white and green parts chopped
¼ cup fresh Italian parsley, chopped
¼ cup oil-packed undried tomatoes, drained, patted dry and chopped
½ teaspoon salt, divided
¾ teaspoon black pepper, divided
1 large egg
½ cup Panko bread crumbs
1 teaspoon paprika
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, about 6 ounces each
1 tablespoon olive oil
Prep:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl mix cream cheese, fontina cheese, bacon, green onions, parsley and tomatoes. Stir in ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. In a shallow bowl, whisk egg with remaining salt and pepper. In another shallow bowl, mix together bread crumbs and paprika.
Pound chicken breasts with a meat mallet to ¼-inch thickness. Spread cheese mixture evenly over the 4 breasts. Roll up the chicken from the short side and secure with toothpicks. Dip chicken in egg mixture, then coat with bread crumbs. Place seam down in a foil-lined 13-by-9 baking dish. Drizzle tops with olive oil.
Bake, uncovered, 30 to 35 minutes until golden brown and chicken is no longer pink. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Remove toothpicks before plating.
Rigatoni with
Spicy Calabrese-Style
Pork Ragu
Rigatoni with Spicy Calabrese-Style Pork Ragu has several ingredients, but once the sauce is put together you can leave it cooking all day or for a minimum of 4 hours.
Ingredients:
1 medium onion, quartered
1 carrot, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 celery stalk, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 garlic clove, minced
2 teaspoons fresh oregano leaves
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, coarsely chopped and divided
1 28-ounce can peeled tomatoes
¼ cup olive oil
1 pound Italian sausage links, casings removed
1 pound ground pork
Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon tomato paste
½ cup red wine
1 pound rigatoni or penne pasta
¾ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish
Prep:
Pulse onion, carrot, celery, garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes and ¼ cup parsley in a food processor until finely chopped. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside. Puree tomatoes and their juice in the processor and set aside.
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat until shimmering. Add sausage and cook, breaking up with a spoon until browned, about 4 minutes. Add ground pork, season with salt and pepper, cooking and breaking up with a spoon until no longer pink. Using a slotted spoon transfer the meat to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.
Increase heat to medium-high. Add reserved vegetable mixture to drippings in the pan and cook, stirring often, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir tomato paste and 1 cup of warm water in a small bowl until combined. Add to the pot. Cook, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until liquid in the pot has almost evaporated, 6 to 8 minutes.
Add reserved meat and wine to the tomato puree mixture with 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, adding more water as needed to keep the meat nearly submerged, until meat is tender, about 4 hours.
Season with additional salt and pepper if needed. Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain pasta, reserving 2 cups of the pasta water. Add pasta and ½ cup of pasta water to the sauce, stirring to coat. Add ¾ cup Parmesan cheese and remaining ¼ cup parsley. Increase heat to medium and continue stirring, adding more pasta water if needed, until sauce coats the pasta. Divide among bowls and garnish with more Parmesan cheese.