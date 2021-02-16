It definitely feels like Old Man Winter is back.
The balmy afternoons a week or so ago had me thinking about spring and my gardens.
I even bought seeds already, guess the joke is on me. So now I am huddled in the house, listening to gusting winds and watching the sky get dark and stormy. I wouldn’t mind so much if it snowed, we could really use it.
This time of year is perfect for using the slow cooker. I know I’ve written this before, but nothing beats coming home to a warm house after a long day at work, skiing, ice fishing or hiking and having a prepared meal waiting.
Paul swears the pot roast I made him the first time is what prompted his marriage proposal.
In the slow cooker this is such an easy meal to make. Feel free to add or omit veggies you don’t like.
Slow Cooker Pot Roast
Ingredients:
3 to 4-pound chuck or seven-bone roast
1 small can of beef broth
1 package of savory pot roast or beef stew seasoning
1 envelope of onion soup/dip mix
4 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
1 green pepper, cored and sliced
½ bag of frozen pearl onions, thawed
Salt and pepper, to taste
Montreal Steak Seasoning, to taste
Potatoes, peeled and halved or quartered, if desired
Prep:
Pour the can of broth into the slow cooker. Add the onion soup mix and stew seasoning. Whisk together until blended.
Add the roast, flipping once to make sure both sides are coated with the broth. Add the Montreal Steak Seasoning.
Place carrots and onions along side the roast in the pan. If using potatoes place along side the roast in the broth. Salt and pepper the veggies. Place the green pepper slices on top of the roast.
Cook on medium high 6 to 7 hours, depending on the thickness of the meat.
When ready to eat, remove the roast and slice. The leftovers make great French dip sandwiches, burritos or soup. The broth can be reused to make French onion soup.
Short ribs are hard to find and something many folks I know aren’t sure how to cook. Low and slow is the trick with this meat. Ginger, Sweet Tea and Whiskey Short Ribs are a great introduction to this protein.
Ginger, Sweet Tea and Whiskey Short Ribs
Ingredients:
4 12-ounce bone-in beef short ribs, trimmed
½ teaspoon black pepper
2¼ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
3 medium onions sliced, about 5 cups
4 garlic cloves, minced, about 1½ teaspoons
1 3-inch piece of fresh ginger, sliced
¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon rye whiskey, divided
1 cup sweet tea
1 cup beef broth
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon warm water
½ cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
½ cup chopped scallions or green onions
2 tablespoons lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, from 2 lemons
1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
Prep:
Season the short ribs with pepper and 1 teaspoon of salt. Heat the vegetable oil in a 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add ribs and cook until well browned, about 10 minutes, turning once. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker.
Add onions, ginger, garlic and ½ teaspoon of salt to the skillet and cook over medium-high heat, stirring often, until onions are tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Add ¾ cup of whiskey and cook 1 minute.
Stir in tea and beef broth, bringing to a simmer. Cook 3 minutes. Pour the onion mixture over the ribs in the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low until the meat is very tender and falling off the bone, about 7 hours.
When done remove the ribs and set aside on a plate.
Pour the mixture from the slow cooker through a fine mesh strainer into a medium saucepan, discarding the solids.
Cook liquid over medium-high heat until reduced by half, 10 to 12 minutes. Add sherry vinegar, ½ teaspoon salt and the remaining 1 tablespoon of whiskey.
Stir together the cornstarch and warm water in a small coffee cup. Add mixture to the sauce in the pan and bring to a simmer, 2 or 3 minutes.
Remove from heat. Combine parsley, scallions or green onions, lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Serve ribs in whiskey sauce over mashed potatoes topped with the parsley mixture.