Hot weather takes a toll on our furry friends. They would love any of these recipes for frozen treats I found on the internet.
Watermelon Carrot Pupsicle from Peelwithzeal.com
2 medium sized carrots
3 cups watermelon
Chop carrots. Pulse in a food processor until finely chopped. Add watermelon and puree until smooth. Pour into molds – maybe small paper cups – and freeze until solid. Remove paper and present to your drooling pup.
Dog Popsicle from foodlovinfamily.com
(Anytime you use peanut butter for your dogs check it does not have xylitol – sometimes called “birch sugar.” Xylitol is toxic to dogs.)
½ cup plain Greek yogurt
½ cup pureed pumpkin (not the pie mix)
2 tablespoons peanut butter.
Stir all together and pour into small paper cups and insert a treat for a “handle.” Freeze and remove paper cup and again present to your furry companion and test whether it’s appreciated as much as the watermelon recipe.
Ideas for yet more frozen treats from Peelwithzeal.com: Bananas, peanut butter, shredded carrot; peanut butter and chicken broth; pumpkin, banana, a tad of honey and yogurt; pureed apples, bananas and yogurt. Some recipes I read use low-sugar blueberry yogurt.
Breath Freshener Frozen Dog Treats from pinterest.com
2 tablespoons fresh parsley leaves
1 cup chicken stock
1 cup peanut butter.
Combine and freeze. That’s it.
Scoopable Ice Cream – courtesy of thedodo.com
For some reason I haven’t figured out, there were no amounts given for ingredients except the yogurt. So, use what seems appropriate.
Blend together in a food processor “some” peanut butter, all-natural honey, banana and ½ cup unflavored and unsweetened Greek yogurt. Freeze until firm – might take a few hours – and then scoop up some for Fido or Belle or Cooper.
Ark-Valley Humane Society also recommends offering “frozen bowls” as treats to your pups. These are simple to make: Just add water to some of your dog’s normal kibble, sprinkle a few of their favorite treats on top and freeze. This can be a great way to cool your pets off if they have sensitive tummies too as it uses food they usually get.
I shall endeavor to make some of these. They have my top requirement for recipes: easy. Since my dogs will eat anything, I should have some happy pups.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer columnist.