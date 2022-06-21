Few things cooked in the summer make me happier than a rack of perfectly smoked, juicy ribs. My husband, Paul, is well known for his brisket, but his ribs are exceptionally good as well. I usually prefer the baby backs, but St. Louis ribs are so meaty and flavorful I will happily eat them as well.
So you want to feel like a pit master for your next barbecue? Then try the 3-2-1 method of cooking ribs. This method refers to the technique used to cook ribs low and slow so they develop flavor without drying out. First, the ribs are smoked at a low temperature, 180 degrees, for 3 hours. Next, they are wrapped tightly in aluminum foil and steamed over indirect heat for 2 hours. Finally, you slather the sauce of your choice over the ribs and grill them for up to 1 hour longer. This final step can take as little as 30 minutes depending on the amount of sauce and the temperature of your grill.
The first step to preparing your meat is to remove the silver from the back of the ribs, especially important with St. Louis-style ribs. Use a small knife to scrape off an edge of the membrane and then hold the silver with a paper towel and slowly peel it back until all of it is removed. Pat the ribs dry and trim excess fat.
Next, you need to season your meat. There are tons of commercially prepared seasonings available that are quite good, but I love when Paul experiments with new spices. I actually prefer a little heat with my meat, and chipotle seasoning hits the spot every time.
If you are not so adventurous or just learning to barbecue, try a good amount of salt and pepper and let the flavor of the meat come through. You can add granulated garlic, oregano, thyme, onion salt, brown sugar or anything else you want to try. I honestly don’t know any serious grill master who will share their secret spice blend, so you will have to play until you find something you like.
Generously coat the meat, then transfer to the smoker, bone-side down, over indirect heat and smoke for 3 hours. Remove from the smoker and wrap the meat in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Return the wrapped ribs to the smoker, turn the heat up to 225 degrees and cook for 2 hours or until the thickest part of the rib registers between 200 and 205 degrees.
Carefully unwrap the ribs and place them bone-side down on a grill. Cover with sauce and cook for at least 30 minutes, turning once to get grill marks and to make sure the sauce is thick.
If we are going to use a commercial sauce we really like Sweet Baby Ray’s, any flavor, but the chipotle is the best. But if you really want to make you barbecue special you should try making your own sauce.
Cherry Barbecue Sauce
Cherry Barbecue Sauce is amazing on both ribs and chicken. You can use fresh or frozen cherries to make this flavorful sauce.
Ingredients:
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 tablespoons butter
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 cups cherries, pitted and coarsely chopped
1 cup ketchup
2/3 cup brown sugar, packed
¼ cup cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons ground mustard
½ teaspoon black pepper
Prep:
In a large saucepan, sauté onion in butter until tender. Add garlic and cook 1 minute longer. Stir in cherries, ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and pepper. Cook, uncovered, over medium-low heat for 20 minutes or until cherries are tender and sauce is thickened, stirring occasionally.
All-American
Barbecue Sauce
All-American Barbecue Sauce is simple and flavorful. It can be used right away, but it better after a day or two in the refrigerator.
Ingredients:
2 cups ketchup
1/3 cup brown sugar, packed
1/3 cup dark molasses
½ cup distilled white vinegar
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon cayenne powder
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon allspice
¼ teaspoon ground coriander
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
Prep:
Mix all ingredients in a bowl and whisk until thoroughly combined. Cover and refrigerate, allowing all the flavors to meld together.
Bobby Flay’s
Barbecue Sauce
Despite the number of ingredients in this sauce by Bobby Flay, it is quick and easy to make.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 small sweet onion, coarsely chopped
3 small cloves of garlic, minced
1 cup ketchup
1/3 cup cold water
1 heaping tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 canned chipotle pepper in adobe sauce, chopped
2 tablespoons ancho chile powder
1 tablespoon sweet paprika
2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon molasses
Salt and pepper to taste
Prep:
Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat until warm and shimmering. Add onion and cook until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more. Add ketchup and water and bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 5 minutes.
Add mustard, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, chipotle chile, ancho chile powder, paprika, brown sugar, honey and molasses to the pan. Bring to simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Let cool for at least 10 minutes. Put sauce in a food processor or blender and puree until smooth. The sauce will be quite thick. Let cool to room temperature. Season with salt and pepper and use right away. Refrigerate any leftovers.