Salida, CO (81201)

Today

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.