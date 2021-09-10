“I just heard on the radio the other day that ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ was released 50 years ago … 50 years.”
This revelation left me feeling old, and the silence with which my companions greeted the announcement implied that they too were immersed in contemplating their own dwindling mortality.
“I don’t think of that as ‘old’ music. Old music is Bing Crosby and the like.”
I wondered briefly if losing sense of the passage of time through not recognizing something as old was in itself a symptom of the aging process.
Four of us sat on life jackets set on the damp cobbles of the shore, a stand of willows at our backs shielding us from the late afternoon sun. Across the river, the ground rose in a rocky bank a hundred feet high studded with the trunks of long-dead cottonwoods, snapped off at a uniform height, as if victim to a sudden wind blast. A turkey vulture sat atop one of these stumps, wings spread, drying in the still air.
“My grasp of the passage of time seems to be diminishing with age. Don’t take me too literally if I say something happened a while ago. It could mean anywhere from two to 20 years.”
Before us sat a cooler serving as a makeshift table, fresh shrimp with cocktail sauce, cantaloupe, chocolate and mixed nuts the bounty it supported. I drenched another shrimp in the sauce then bit into the flesh, plump and moist. Life is good. I opened another beer.
“My son remembers every detail of everything.”
“That’s because he doesn’t have as much to remember. And, dare I say it, his synapses probably haven’t been subjected to the same level of abuse. My hard drive feels like it is reaching capacity.”
The conversation ranged on to the foibles of parents and in-laws, graduations or lack thereof, wildfires, childhood summers, mask mandates, and sundry other topics du jour. Beneath it all I struggled to fully grasp that I was 11 years old when “Stairway to Heaven” and its album cohorts were first released. Now I sat on the banks of the Arkansas River on an Indian summer afternoon and wondered what had happened in the interim – where had all those days gone?
By now shadows lengthened across the river, and an occasional mosquito hovered about any exposed flesh. Last call on the shrimp. I saved the others the awkwardness that accompanies a group of people and the last morsel on the plate, and helped myself.
We reloaded the raft and eased it out into the current before climbing aboard. The river flowed threadbare, murmuring softly as if it too was winding down for respite after a summer spent moving hordes upon its back, and mountains to the sea.
Fifty years. By nature’s measures, the mere blink of an eye, and yet …
