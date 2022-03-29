Today is National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day. This airy treat was created by Los Angeles insurance agent Harry Baker in 1927. Chiffon cake, which is similar to an angel food cake, is lighter, fluffier and more tender than its cousin and more flavorful than a sponge cake.
It became the toast of Hollywood and was sold to movie stars for their parties. At one point, Baker was baking 40 cakes per day.
This cake, also called a foam cake, is baked in a tube pan. Do not grease your pan before baking so the batter can cling to the sides of the pan and rise properly. This delicate cake has a high ratio of eggs to flour and may contain no fat or little fat in the form of egg yolk and oil. Beaten eggs give this cake its light and fluffy texture.
Because they are so delicate, they need to be handled carefully after baking. Make sure you invert this cake to cool so it will not collapse and flatten. Gently press a metal spatula between the cake and pan once it is cooled before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
Lemon Chiffon Cake
for high altitude
Cake Ingredients:
7 large eggs, separated, at room temperature
2 cups all-purpose flour
1½ cups sugar, less 1 tablespoon
2½ teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon water
½ cup canola oil
4 teaspoons lemon zest
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
½ teaspoon cream of tartar
Frosting Ingredients:
1/3 cup butter, softened
3 cups powdered sugar
4½ teaspoons lemon zest
¼ cup lemon juice
Dash of salt
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sift flour, baking powder and salt together twice in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk sugar, egg yolks, water, oil, lemon zest and vanilla until smooth. Add to flour mixture and beat until well blended.
Add cream of tartar to egg whites and, with clean beaters, beat on medium speed just until stiff, not dry. Fold ¼ of the egg whites into the batter. When incorporated, fold in remaining egg whites. Gently spoon batter into an ungreased tube pan. Cut through batter with a knife to remove air pockets. Bake on the lowest oven rack 40 to 45 minute or until top springs back when lightly touched. Invert and cool in pan for 1 hour before removing to a serving plate.
In a small bowl combine frosting ingredients, beat until smooth and spread over cake.
Lemon Crinkle
Cookies
Lemon Crinkle Cookies are a perfect summer treat brimming with lemon flavor.
Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
10 tablespoons butter, softened
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1 large egg
1 egg yolk
1½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice
¾ teaspoon lemon extract
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
5 drops yellow food coloring, optional
½ cup powdered sugar
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Whip together butter, sugar and lemon zest until pale and fluffy. Scrape down bowl to make sure all ingredients are well incorporated. Mix in egg and then egg yolk. Add lemon juice, lemon extract, vanilla extract and food coloring, if using. Mix until combined. With mixer on low speed, slowly add dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Do not overmix or your cookies will be tough and crumbly.
Pour powdered sugar into a small bowl. Scoop out dough 1½ tablespoons at a time and shape into a ball. Drop into powdered sugar and roll to make sure the entire cookie is coated. Transfer to a nonstick baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough until baking sheet is full of cookies 2 inches apart. Bake 10 to 13 minutes or until golden. Cool on baking sheet several minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Lemon Chicken
Breasts
In the mood from something savory, not sweet? Try Lemon Chicken Breasts served with green beans and rice.
Ingredients:
¼ cup olive oil
3 tablespoons minced garlic
1/3 cup dry white wine
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1½ teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, minced
Kosher salt and pepper, to taste
4 boneless chicken breasts, skins on, about 6 to 8 ounces each
1 lemon
Prep:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Warm olive oil in a small saucepan on medium-low heat. Add garlic and cook 1 minute, but don’t allow garlic to turn brown. Remove pan from heat and add wine, lemon zest, lemon juice, oregano, thyme and 1 teaspoon salt in a 13-by-9 baking dish. Whisk to combine.
Pat chicken dry and place skin side up on the sauce in the baking dish. Brush breasts with olive oil and sprinkle liberally with salt and pepper. Cut the lemon in 8 wedges and tuck in among the pieces of chicken.
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, depending on the size of the chicken breasts, until chicken is done and skin is lightly browned. If the chicken needs more browning, put it under the broiler for 2 minutes. Cover pan tightly with aluminum foil and allow to rest 10 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and serve with pan juices.