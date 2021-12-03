‘Smash and grabs’ root cause the pandemic?
News stories from major cities including New York, Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, L.A. and San Francisco report a rash of robberies of high-end retailers, from department to jewelry stores.
The thieves break into the stores and help themselves to expensive merchandise, all captured on video cameras, before police can respond.
In addressing the “smash and grabs” and what is a crime wave that has spread across the nation, Biden administration officials say one of the root causes is the pandemic.
The pandemic? No. The roots of the lawlessness go back to summer 2020 and the defund the police movement that swept the country.
This wave goes back a year ago to cities like Portland, Oregon, and dozens more across the country where thugs were allowed to vandalize public buildings and loot and burn stores with impunity.
After a handful of high-profile cases, police officers were routinely vilified, leading to calls for funding cuts and police reform.
The result in cities large and small is that police departments are underfunded and short-staffed. And criminals and organized gangs have taken note, smashing into retailers, grabbing goods from diamonds to clothing to televisions to sell on their neighborhood streets.
Stating that the criminal conduct is “absolutely unacceptable,” the Biden administration is ramping up law enforcement support for metro areas, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, two cities where looters have been especially active.
While the administration gets credit for recognizing and condemning the crimes, a question to ask is what actions have local governments taken to combat the lawlessness?
Have local governments increased police funding and hired more officers, or are departments operating on reduced budgets?
Taxpayers in Colorado and other states should not be asked to fund federal law enforcement support for cities and states where local politicians cut funding and programs of their police departments.
Before federal agents and other support is sent, a question to ask is what are local governments doing to combat crime? Have police budgets been cut or have they been increased?
The smash and grabs, the violence erupting in major cities is a predictable result of the defund movement and a soft-on-crime and criminals approach .And saying these crimes are a result of the pandemic is ludicrous, an excuse giving cover for those committing crimes.
Omicron arrives
It didn’t take long for the latest coronavirus variant – Omicron – to get to the U.S. and Colorado.
Just a week ago the Biden administration banned flights from southern Africa, where the variant originated, in an effort to limit its spread.
Too late. Tourists and others who had contracted the disease had already left the continent, spreading the variant around the world, including to the Denver metro area, where one of the first cases in the nation was identified on Thursday.
Little is known about Omicron, about how it spreads, whether its symptoms are more severe, whether it is more contagious and whether vaccines are effective in combating it.
Local officials strongly recommend wearing masks indoors in public places, getting tested if sick and getting the vaccine. Vaccine clinics are available today at the Salida CMC building, formerly Kesner Middle School, on Ninth Street, and Saturday in Buena Vista at the Congregational Church on Crossman Ave.
— MJB