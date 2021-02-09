How do I start this article without saying, “Well, here we are still in COVID-19 with limited numbers of people in the library and doing all our events/programs virtually”? Guess what – the article started out with those words and it could not be helped.
I understand people are getting tired of the restrictions and having to wear your mask, but you really need to think about others who are around you if you are not concerned for yourself: Be considerate of others. Wearing a mask, keeping a 6-foot distance and being aware of your surroundings helps everyone. The more we follow guidelines the sooner we will see things getting back to normal.
The library is different in many ways, including how you pick books, check out and use computers. There is no “hanging out” in any areas of the library. It is called “grab and go” during our pandemic times. We have no puzzles, games or chairs for patrons to use. Stay on your feet and don’t take a seat while in the building. Remember the days when you hung out for a few hours or maybe half the day? We would like to soon get back to that operation, but until we can do that, please if you are using the library be a safe person and don’t make the librarians remind you or scold you for doing something that is not allowed at this time.
We are in the planning stages of our Summer Reading Challenge. We don’t know if we will have things in person, curbside or virtual at this time. I can tell you there will be another reading program for everyone again this summer. It could look a little different than years past, but we want everyone to have the enjoyment of reading. We’re planning for it to start in June, with more information to be out later when we find out what things are going to look like at that time.
Story time is still happening now on Wednesday mornings live on Facebook at 10 a.m. with Mrs. Becky. If unable to watch at that time, you can view later when it works with your schedule.
Take and Make crafts are ready to pick up on the first and third Thursday of each month through April for kids 2 to 9 years old. Stop by and ask at the front desk or stop in the kids area to pick one up. We also have crafts for teens and adults during the month. Make sure to follow us on Facebook for news and announcements.
Although the fun of just hanging out in the library is not allowed these days, the staff here is always ready and willing to help you out in any way they can.
Let’s follow the rules and get us out of this pandemic as soon as possible.
Stay healthy.
Becky Nelson is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.