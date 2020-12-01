Governor’s order has hospital implications
National health officials are expressing concerns about what they see as a coming coronavirus surge fueled in large part by Thanksgiving gatherings, in addition to the rapidly increasing number of cases in states across the country.
In anticipation of a virus surge in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis last week issued an executive order allowing state health officials to order hospitals to stop accepting patients and-or to transfer patients to other health care facilities, with or without patients’ permission.
“Hospitals that have reached capacity,” Polis’ order stated, “may need to cease admitting patients and may also need to transfer such patients to a separate facility without first obtaining the person’s written or informed consent for such transfer.”
The transfer of patients, the order said, “will combat the current public health emergency due to COVID-19 and promote public health.”
What the order means is that in a situation where hospitals are overwhelmed with virus patients, patients could be transferred to other hospitals and facilities in the state that may have rooms available.
During the past eight months, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center has occasionally had virus patients admitted to the hospital, in some cases to the intensive care unit. In addition to its 25 patient beds normally available, the Medical Center could use 14 other beds from post-anesthesia care and two operating rooms for a total of 41 rooms.
According to the county public health dashboard, the Medical Center as of Monday was treating one virus patient with 52 percent of its patient rooms occupied.
With Front Range hospitals already seeing a surge of new virus cases admitted, officials are saying there is a possibility that these hospitals will not be able to meet patient needs, if the number of cases continues to increase at current rates.
Because the Medical Center could have available beds, it could be a facility which would see patients transferred in from other hospitals. These patients, it would appear, may or may not be infected with the virus.
Virus cases continue to increase, across the nation, across Colorado and locally. In the past week, the county dashboard is reporting 60 cases, including 29 cases on Saturday, and 117 cases over the past two weeks.
Though the county positivity rate remains under 5 percent – compared to the statewide rate of 11-plus percent – on Friday, the county will be moving from yellow to a more restrictive orange level. Some two dozen Colorado counties are already at Level Red, including most Front Range cities, and about the same number are at Level Orange. After this week, only a handful of counties in the state will not be classified red or orange.
It’s all the more reason to follow health department coronavirus guidelines.
Patsy Brooks passes
Salida’s first female mayor and city administrator, Patsy Brooks died Nov. 25.
From the time she first ran for the city council through the time she was mayor and then city administrator, Ms. Brooks was a force in city and county affairs.
In her various roles as a city official, she was involved in numerous civic programs and projects, including the purchase and subsequent development of the Salida SteamPlant and formation of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area. And even with a busy work schedule, she still found time to volunteer and assist those less fortunate.
Patsy Brooks, rest in peace.
— MJB