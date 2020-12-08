New protocol, updates
Local or nationally, the coronavirus remains the dominant news story from a number of angles:
• Following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, Chaffee County Public Health has adopted new quarantine protocols. Where the previous quarantine called for 14 days – the “gold standard” – the CDC and county public health now allow for 10- and seven-day quarantine periods. The seven day version calls for a test and both require that symptoms be monitored daily.
Though they present slightly higher risks, they provide welcome quarantine options to those who may have been exposed to the virus.
• The county’s case count continues to climb. According to the public health dashboard, for the seven days Dec. 1-7, the county recorded 76 cases, compared to 59 cases for the period Nov. 24-30. The last week of October the county had 15 cases.
To avert going from orange to red – and tougher countywide restrictions – residents need to follow virus guidelines: wear masks; maintain distance; wash hands often; test if symptoms develop; and stay home if sick
• Last week, the Salida school district and county public health sponsored free testing for parents and students who traveled or were a part of large gatherings during Thanksgiving weekend. Just more than 200 parents and students took advantage of the program. This was a proactive, positive step to detect the virus early, before it could be passed along to other students and teachers.
• State and national health officials suggest increasing ventilation – even in winter – as an element in reducing the virus’ spread. This includes keeping bathroom fans running and cracking a window or two. The two suggestions will raise heating costs, obviously, but the improved air circulation will reduce somewhat chances of the virus spreading within a home.
• When it becomes available, the vaccine will be distributed in the county through Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. National health officials are slated to meet this week to consider approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
It may be spring before the U.S. general population gets the shots but at least the vaccinations could begin, starting with health care and emergency personnel and those most vulnerable.
A season to give
Tuesday, Dec. 1 was “Giving Tuesday,” a day to make contributions to nonprofits, charities and organizations engaged in philanthropic work.
During the Christmas season – or anytime for that matter – making a gift to a favored entity is always welcome.
Among those seeking donations:
• The Salida Elks Lodge community Christmas basket program typically serves 150-200 local families. The program provides food baskets for families and toys for kids.
For information on making an application to participate in the drive or donating new toys, gift cards or cash to the program, call the Lodge at 539-6976 after 4 p.m.
• High Country Bank is once again sponsoring the countywide Tree of Hope. Participants can pick up tags with names and gift requests at trees located at Safeway and Walmart in Salida; LaGrees in Poncha Springs and Buena Vista and City Market in BV. Gifts purchased should be returned to bank locations on U.S. 50 in Salida and U.S. 24 in BV.
• The Chaffee County Community Resource Center, open 10-1 Monday-Friday at 220 W. Fourth St. in Salida, is accepting all types of cold weather gear to help the homeless and lower income seniors stay warm this winter. The center is collecting lightly used and preferably clean coats, hats, scarfs, gloves, boots, socks, sleeping bags and tarps.
Make a contribution or donation to your favored organization ... pass along the Christmas cheer.
— MJB