Fire station questions
Plans for a new Salida Fire Department-South Arkansas Fire Protection District building were presented at this week’s city council meeting.
When complete, the $15 million, 20,000-square-foot structure on Oak Street on the city’s southeast side would replace the current fire station at First and E streets.
The new facility would be sized to house current city and fire district vehicles and related equipment and include offices, training and meeting rooms, a living area for on-duty firefighters, laundry and fitness center.
Among other elements, the building would feature a decontamination area, vehicle exhaust system, rescue training center and provide on-site space for a possible live-fire training area.
The current E Street fire station has served both the city and district for well over a half century. And it is time to be looking at a new station, especially so considering community growth of the past several years and growth potential in future years.
But $15 million for a fire station, even one housing two departments, is a startling number.
Because the structure will be built with the Salida Climate Action Plan in place, the preliminary proposal calls for a geothermal heat system as well as redundant electrical and HVAC systems, which would add cost to the structure.
The building would be wired to eventually serve electric-powered fire engines and vehicles, which would also add to the cost.
While this is the first look city and fire district officials have had of the plans, more information is obviously needed before approval is even considered. For starters, how does the new fire station, and its cost, fit into city goals, objectives and priorities? To make the project happen as it’s been presented, what will the impact be to other city departments – for example, police, parks and public works – and their capital needs?
Looking into the future, when are electric-powered fire engines expected to come into service? Does it make sense to include today’s systems and specifications for necessary infrastructure given that technology is certain to change and improve in future years?
The plan introduced calls for geothermal heat. More information is needed on the heating system, the heat source, its cost and cost comparison and payback period to, for example, natural gas heat.
Because the structure will serve as the base station for both the city and fire district, what portion of cost will be paid by the city, by the district? The facility will, presumably, need approval of both entities.
According to Amy Tihonovich, city finance director, the city would need to issue debt, or in other words, borrow funds, to pay for the project but would be able to do so without raising taxes.
Which brings up the question of the district’s finances and how it would pay for its portion of construction.
As presented this week, construction would start in spring, with completion slated for 2024. This appears to be an aggressive schedule, especially so considering questions on how the project would be funded and how costs would be shared between two local governments.
In coming meetings, these and other questions will need to be addressed before plans are approved and construction can begin.
Cold and colder
The clear, cold weather of the past few days is a reminder of winter’s imminent arrival. While the NWS calls for only a slight chance of snow, cool temperatures are forecast for the next few days with lows dipping to the single digits. Time to check vehicles’ antifreeze and get out hats, mittens, scarves and winter coats.
— MJB