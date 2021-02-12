R-32-J budget at issue
David Blackburn, Salida school district superintendent, told board members this week the district is dealing with what is estimated as a $1.7 million revenue shortfall for the coming fiscal year.
The shortage, he said, stems from what the state would otherwise be paying the district for its share of per pupil funding resulting from a drop in state sales and income tax revenues attributed to the coronavirus.
State budget officials said in May 2020 that state sales and income tax could drop by 10 percent or up to $3.3 billion, necessitating cuts in funding to schools and a host of other programs.
Since then Colorado officials have said the revenue forecast looks somewhat better than the spring 2020 projection but that the state is still anticipating a significant fall in revenues for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
It’s important to note that Colorado school districts are not funded through sales tax but rather through a local property tax along with state funding, in some cases grants and other sources.
So while city and county sales tax revenues through the past year are up by double-digit percentages, the school district does not see this increase since it is funded through other programs.
Mr. Blackburn said revenue from property tax is expected to be about the same for the coming fiscal year but it is state funding where the district expects a decrease.
State funding cuts, he said, will impact all districts across Colorado, not just county schools.
In comments at the board meeting and in an earlier Mountain Mail interview, Mr. Blackburn proposes a nontraditional approach to meet the crisis. Where in similar circumstances, the district would look to make cuts in staff, transportation and programs, he is suggesting other avenues in dealing with the expected shortfall in state funding.
These include using district reserves to buy-out contracts of longer term employees nearing retirement, using Colorado Mountain College instructors to fill some gaps created by staff leaving the district, where students would earn both high school graduation and college credits, and establishing a freshman academy at the Kesner Building for all ninth graders, among other potential changes in operations.
Mr. Blackburn said no decisions have been made. Meetings will be held in coming weeks with parents, district staff and the community to discuss possible changes. Program changes will require school board approval.
By making an announcement now, the superintendent said the district can get a discussion started and plans developed before final budget decisions must be made later in spring.
The district and Mr. Blackburn should be credited with starting that discussion. It’s better by far to know that issues are ahead, allowing time for debate and consideration by stakeholders and time for those whose jobs may be affected to consider options, than to delay decision-making and be rushed in making last-minute decisions.
As for Mr. Blackburn’s proposals, more information is needed, details and specifics which will be noted and discussed in public meetings before the board makes any final decisions.
Vaccination efficiency
Coronavirus vaccinations in Chaffee County are ramping up, as supplies of Moderna and Phizer vaccines become available.
Judging from procedures at the Fairgrounds, Chaffee County medical and health officials are settling into efficient inoculation routines.
Patients drive up in vehicles, queue up along cones, then it’s roll down windows and roll up sleeves as shots are administered to drivers and passengers who never leave their car. The whole process – start to finish – takes about 30 minutes.
It’s efficient, but then it will have to be to vaccinate 20,000-plus county residents extending to billions of people around the world.
— MJB