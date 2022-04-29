For 2,000 years or more, humans have been fixing fiber and feather to hooks in an effort to fool fish.
In the western world, from the middle ages onward, the writings of pioneer anglers such as Juliana Berners and Izaak Walton helped the art of the angle transition from merely a method of harvest to also imparting a philosophical slant on life. Along with musings on the benefits of a day spent streamside, descriptions of aquatic insects, their life cycles and seasons and how to tie flies to imitate them worked their way into mainstream fishing life.
Nowadays, the fly-tying industry is a multimillion-dollar behemoth. Professional tiers can each turn out tens of thousands of flies per year, while at the other end of the scale, recreational tiers might only produce a handful for their own use.
Despite the plethora of tying materials now available, both natural and synthetic, and advances in tool design, the basic method has not changed for 2,000 years: Tie stuff onto a hook and try to fool a fish with the outcome.
The reasons for tying one’s own flies vary from angler to angler. For some it is a financial motivation – not spending $2-$3 per fly at the fly shop – although the amount outlaid to acquire the required equipment, added to the time spent sitting at the tying vice when one presumably could be doing something more productive, makes the actuality of this equation spurious at best.
For others, catching a fish on a fly one has tied oneself brings an extra layer of satisfaction and in some way closes the loop between angler and quarry. For yet others, fly tying is an excuse to sit down with a few friends from time to time, drink beer, swap favorite patterns and solve a few of the world’s problems while stocking their fly box.
I count myself firmly among the latter. Having recently found the time and inspiration to sit in front of my tying vise for the first time in a couple of decades, I have discovered the following: Firstly, a whole new world exists out there in terms of the materials, techniques and detail. Secondly, the physical deterioration that comes with age has rendered fingers less supple and more clumsy and eyesight that requires artificial light and magnification to merely secure thread to the hook.
So, needless to say, the end products of my efforts often bear only passing resemblance to their professionally tied counterparts, but it doesn’t seem fish care that much one way or the other. It is worth remembering that most flies are tied to capture the fisherman as much as the fish.
It is also worth remembering that most of what a fish eats is less than a quarter inch long, slender, and dark in color. If they really paid attention to whether or not the head was in perfect proportion to the thorax or the segmentation of the abdomen was symmetrical, then surely they’d also notice the hook hanging out of the fly’s butt at the same time, and perhaps smell a rat. Far more important to the process is the depth and drift of the fly, rather than whether the body looks picturesque like the one in the photo.
I tie simple flies, nymphs mainly. In general, dry flies are harder to tie. The proportions have to be more accurate for them to float as they should. Nymphs are intended to sink so take less skill. Anyone can build a boat with holes in it.
That said, I have had occasional success when tying dry flies. One of my earliest attempts was a Royal Wulff, one of the all-time classic dry fly patterns. It sports a v-shaped calf hair wing, which must be of the correct height and thickness, otherwise it will either sink from sight or capsize and float upside down.
My first attempts were of the latter variety, wings so outsized my fishing buddies laughed that afternoon as, floating through town, I pulled one out of my fly box. Fifteen minutes and six large browns later, a memory was created we still talk about to this day, and a lesson learned: What matters ultimately is not what the angler sees, but the fish.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.