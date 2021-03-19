‘Meat In Day:’ Eat meat
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stepped into the “do” – specifically cow, pig and chicken “do” – with his MeatOut proclamation for March 20.
Governors typically sign dozens of generally harmless proclamations over the course of a year but this message delivered in late February has drawn the ire of the state’s ag industry along with Denver chamber and business officials.
The governor’s proclamation claims plant-based diets can “protect the environment by reducing our carbon footprint, preserving forests, grasslands, and wildlife habitats, and reduces pollution of waterways.” Further, it stated that removing animal products from diets “reduces the risk of various ailments, including heart disease, high-blood pressure, stroke, various cancers, and diabetes.”
Governors from Nebraska and Oklahoma and numerous ag-related business organizations were quick to jump on Gov. Polis’ statement.
Some might view the issue as something of a humorous sidelight from the coronavirus, which has dominated the state, nation and world this past year. Or that the statement has served as a “call-to-arms” in opposition to the governor, uniting the state’s ag industry.
But Colorado ranch and farm families aren’t laughing. They see the governor’s proclamation as another assault on their way of life as well as their livelihood.
Denver chamber officials, who are well aware of what the 16-day National Western Stock Show means to the city’s economy, aren’t laughing either.
Oklahoma City’s Cattlemen’s Congress, set up on the same dates as the National Western, pointedly stated it was open to the industry after Colorado shut the event down, citing the pandemic.
Some 26 Colorado counties have declared Saturday as “Meat-In Day,” encouraging diners to eat beef, pork, lamb or poultry, to counter the governor’s proclamation, and in support of the farm, ranch and agriculture industry.
Some folks choose not to eat meat, poultry or dairy products and that’s fine. Diets are and should be up to the individual.
But Gov. Polis needs to keep in mind the importance of agriculture to the state, that it is part and parcel to Colorado’s economy, that it is woven into the fabric of state history.
Yes, the governor has in the past issued proclamations and statements in support of farmers, ranchers and the industry.
However, urging Coloradans to not use a product is not exactly showing support for a key industry, one that accounts for thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to state and local economies.
On Saturday, show your support for your neighboring ranchers and farmers. Enjoy bacon for breakfast, a chicken sandwich for lunch and a steak, beef or pork roast or ribs for dinner.
‘Grrrrl Power’ in Salida
There’s a knee-high sign on Salida’s North F Street, pointing to “Grrrrl Power,” which is certainly worth noting given last week’s news.
For one, Doug Bess, Salida fire chief, announced the appointment of Kathy Rohrich, the department’s fire inspector, to assistant fire chief, noting he is grooming her to take his position when he retires in a few years.
The promotion makes Ms. Rohrich the highest ranking female firefighter in city history.
For another, Monarch Mountain’s 2021 Rob Walmer Fastest Man on the Mountain is a woman.
Gwen Ramsey, 16, a Lake County High School ski team member, won the “fastest man” award competing in Monarch’s Town Challenge. The high school junior also finished 14th in Colorado’s high school state skiing championships’ giant slalom.
Congratulations to both for their noteworthy “man’s world” accomplishments.
— MJB