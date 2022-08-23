AVHS logo

Our Cooper died in late spring from lymphoma cancer. He was diagnosed and only survived for six weeks. 

In the early weeks he seemed to be holding his own, but the last two weeks were a steady downhill spiral. The decision was made to end his suffering, and I cried as I always do when one of our fur babies crosses that storied Rainbow Bridge. He had only just turned 7 years old. Far, far too young to leave us. 