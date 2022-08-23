Our Cooper died in late spring from lymphoma cancer. He was diagnosed and only survived for six weeks.
In the early weeks he seemed to be holding his own, but the last two weeks were a steady downhill spiral. The decision was made to end his suffering, and I cried as I always do when one of our fur babies crosses that storied Rainbow Bridge. He had only just turned 7 years old. Far, far too young to leave us.
I bought some succulents and planted them near his ashes in a dog bowl he sometimes used. I put a Snoopy ornament in the pot and I will put his Christmas ornament alongside it when I unpack the holiday ornaments.
I even wrote a eulogy of sorts describing his personality to include in the scrapbook I make for each of our dogs.
Those are only two ways you could remember your beloved pet – cat or dog. What are some other things you can do?
Grief is a very personal emotion and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. How you grieve and for how long is your prerogative. Sometimes we grieve more for a pet than a family member. Human relationships are often problematic while our relationship with our pets is nonjudgmental.
Photos of your pup or kitty can be collected and displayed in a scrapbook or online and then have them printed from one of the many sites that do this. I take so many photos of my dogs that I have trouble printing out the best ones for a scrapbook, but it is a visual record of your dog’s or cat’s life with you. I decorate each page with paw prints and bone images and anything else that’s relevant. I have a lot of these scrapbooks as we’ve had 11 dogs.
Speaking of 11, that dog, Willow, misses Cooper and grieves in her own way. Looking for him, being restless, just looking kind of lost. We’ll deal with that eventually.
Some other ways you can remember and honor your pets:
A garden marker – maybe heart shaped if you can find one, and write your pet’s name on it and decorate it.
You could get a tattoo of your pet. I’ll pass on that. I’d have full sleeves and maybe a leg tattoo to cover all my dogs.
A keepsake box to hold a favorite toy or collar or anything special to that pet. (I keep all the collars on a special hook in the shape of a dog.)
A professional portrait. That can’t be difficult here with all the artists around. I have several, some in pencil and some in oil by a local artist. Surprise someone with a portrait as a gift or one to yourself.
Ark-Valley Humane Society also offers a variety of ways to memorialize your beloved companion. You can purchase a hand-crafted glass leaf, an ink paw print or a memorial brick to be displayed in the Humane Society’s garden.
Do a good deed and make a donation of money to your local shelter – AVHS – or volunteer at the shelter or donate food or items that are needed.
Hold a memorial service with like-minded friends and retell stories about your pet.
And above all, don’t be hard on yourself for grieving your lost friend.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer columnist.