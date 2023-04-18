Now that spring is here, the Salida Tree Board would like to encourage homeowners to consider planting a tree in their front or back yards, to help replace the many trees that we are losing to disease, stress and old age. 

Trees improve air quality, store carbon dioxide, conserve water and harbor wildlife. They moderate the effects of sun, wind, and rain. And during summer months, the shade that trees provide keeps us cool. Trees also add several thousand dollars to the value of our homes.