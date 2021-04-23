It’s normal for teens to pull away from parents and become more independent beings. That’s what they are supposed to do.
How else will they create a life on their own, but to go through this messy, emotional time, wrenching themselves from our loving grip? It’s never easy, and there is no clear playbook on how to respond and react as parents. We are expected to gradually switch gears, going from helicopter parents to supportive observers.
To be honest, as parents of 21- and 30-year-old men, my husband and I are not always proud of how we handled this transition. Yet, how we respond during this time is important and must never cross the line into the realm of physical or emotional abuse.
The definition of abuse is “to treat a person with cruelty or violence, especially regularly or repeatedly.” We parents never intend to harm our children and our anger can rise to a level that can cause this to happen.
In a recent study where teens were asked about their relationships with parents, more than 80 percent said they like their mother and/or father, and 75 percent responded that they like doing things with mom and/or dad. This is clear evidence that a strong relationship is often in place, and is a grounding force to rely on when relationships are strained during times of conflict and transition.
Teens going from being dependent to becoming one’s own person requires grace, compassion and consistency from parents.
Most important, we need to check in with ourselves, and notice our current mood and reactions to what our teens are doing. Taking a timeout or using humor may help defuse a tense, escalating situation.
Also, just being an empathetic listener without answers can be all teens need. Try asking well-placed questions such as, “How did you feel when that happened?” or “Tell me more about that,” can be helpful.
Also, providing consistent boundaries in the form of reasonable rules and consequences is critical through this tumultuous time.
You are not their best friend, you are their parent. You don’t have to have all of the answers, just be there and take the time to really listen.
Our caring community has resources to help families going through challenging times like these.
For more information, contact Solvista Health 719-539-6502; Family & Youth Initiatives’ Nurturing Parenting Program 719-530-2579; chaffeeresources.com; Boys & Girls Clubs in Buena Vista 719-395-7014 and Salida 719-539-9500; and staff at all Chaffee County schools.
Dibby Olson is a Youth Program Coordinator with Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives.