Confession time. Unlike for many, springtime for me rolls around accompanied by mixed feelings and a certain melancholy. I am seldom ready to say goodbye to winter.
I value the quality of light cast by the low-angled sun. Shorter days serve as inspiration to keep cabin fever at bay through getting outdoors while the opportunity is there for the taking. Longer nights mean it is perfectly acceptable to hit the hay by 8 o’clock in the evening rather than, tired, milling around waiting for a later dark.
Then there is the question of aesthetics – the only time my yard looks as immaculate as my those of my neighbors is when it lies beneath a blanket of fresh-fallen snow.
Time spent in winter mountains passes differently than during other seasons. Winter brings with it the silence of a world at slumber, cloaked beneath a muffling blanket of white. No birds flit from tree to tree nor critters bark their disapproval at your intrusion.
Where not encased in ice and snow, creeks appear as viscous, ink-dark blotches on a canvas of white. Wind plays across the landscape, leaving upon the snow the forms and impressions of oceans, cornices as waves, frozen in time. In places where shade falls, the snow glows with gentle hues of blue and indigo, as if hinting at the presence of the life lying dormant underneath.
Time spent wrapped against the cold engenders an appreciation of warmth and shelter, of the crackle of a hearth and recognition of how ill-equipped we are to survive in such an environment compared to supposed lesser creatures. Never am I more appreciative of the roof over my head and the aroma of a hot meal cooking on the stove.
Napping is somehow a more acceptable pastime in the colder, darker months. There is a sliver of time each afternoon when the sun catches the corner of our living room couch and I channel my inner cat, stretching out for a half hour basking in the luxury of the rays warming my feet while outside a cold wind rattles the bare branches.
Not that spring is an entirely unwelcome arrival. As the pendulum swings from dark to light it heralds the budding of branches, the arrival of the meadowlark and the return of color to the landscape, all welcome after winter’s muted monochrome. As the snow line recedes, lakes and rivers, streams and trails de-ice, and the high country opens itself once more to exploration and adventure.
In reality our labeling of the seasons stands as yet another example of our attempt to make sense of life through compartmentalizing and exerting some level of control over time, the absurdity of which is never greater revealed than our declaration that Season A ends on this day, and Season B begins the next. The great circular sweep of time is ill-suited for being placed into convenient boxes.
Native Americans have a much more sensible, fluid way of tracking the seasons, tying them to the shifting phases of the moon rather than arbitrary, inflexible points in time. The name given to each moon related to the realities of life at that time for each tribe. Many of the names given to winter moons – moon of the strong cold, moon of little famine, when trees crack because of cold – speak to a time of hardship, survival not a given.
So as well as a time to experience a harsher side of nature’s beauty, winter is also a time to be thankful for things most of us nowadays take for granted – a roof over one’s head, food in the pantry and an acknowledgement that just as night follows day, so too will day follow night.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.