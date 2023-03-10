Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

Confession time. Unlike for many, springtime for me rolls around accompanied by mixed feelings and a certain melancholy. I am seldom ready to say goodbye to winter.

I value the quality of light cast by the low-angled sun. Shorter days serve as inspiration to keep cabin fever at bay through getting outdoors while the opportunity is there for the taking. Longer nights mean it is perfectly acceptable to hit the hay by 8 o’clock in the evening rather than, tired, milling around waiting for a later dark.