Hold the criticism of county health officials
In Tuesday’s Mountain Mail, Chaffee County Public Health officials noted that in dealing with the coronavirus they have received comments harshly critical of policies being enacted and at times have been subjected to personal attacks for implementing those policies.
To say the least, the past seven months have been difficult. And it’s not surprising that decisions made regarding personal actions such as wearing masks, maintaining six feet of distance, limits on businesses and churches, closures and cancellations, among other policies, are not popular.
However, it’s important to keep in mind that dealing with the virus is a situation that’s been thrust upon the county and for that matter the state, nation and world. No one asked for this.
Guidelines, rules and regulations in the county related to the virus are those in effect in the state and nation.
State and county officials are using the best information available to combat the virus. Actions taken to limit activities, whether in public or by families, is a reaction to what’s happening in communities and in the state at the present time.
It makes no sense to personally criticize or attack local officials who are doing their jobs, following directions from the state in many cases, doing their best to protect the health and well being of local residents and visitors.
Growing virus cases prompt restrictions
County public health officials reported 41 new cases in the past week, 55 the past two weeks, with a positivity rate of 5.48 percent. Two-thirds of cases were from person-to-person contact.
This means to a large extent, the bulk of cases stem from interactions between friends, families and co-workers, as opposed to being spread by community and travel.
These numbers are being reflected across the state. They have prompted the governor to ask that all Coloradans cancel plans with those outside of their household; for the rest of the month only socially interact with people in one’s household (including Thanksgiving); maintain safe distance; and wear a mask.
Given the increasing number of cases in the county and state – not to mention across the country – the new guidelines are necessary.
Ranching legend dies
A legend in his own time, Nathrop rancher Joe Cogan died Oct. 31.
A conservationist who put 500-plus acres of the family ranch on Trout Creek Pass into a conservation easement, he loved and respected the land he ranched, land in his family since the 1880s.
Those who knew him best said he was an expert on all things related to ranching, including irrigating, water, water rights, protecting and preserving the land, growing hay, haying and raising cattle.
He also found time to volunteer, serving with the county fire protection district and for a half century with a county search and rescue team.
A gifted story-teller, he relished telling the county’s history and would generously give of his time to pass along the stories of his and other families, of times gone by, of how things came to be where and what they are.
County historian Suzy Kelly said he could go back into all kinds of history, that he had “the combined memories of his father and grandfather.”
Joe Cogan, ranching legend, rest in peace.
— MJB