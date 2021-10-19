Sometimes a post or comment on social media can generate frustration and present an opportunity to respond with a personal sentiment, sometimes snarky or equally frustrating to the reader.
I have a trick I have been using when on social media to help me vent, yet keep myself out of some trouble: I type what I want to really say, then delete it. It’s been working to alleviate my original frustration.
One instance in particular that occurred recently was a post from a woman extremely upset that parents would read to their kids from a device, not read a hard-copy book. She was even more appalled at the thought of using an audiobook. Now, I prefer a hard-copy book over an electronic version, but sometimes we choose what is most convenient. I wrote what I wanted to say, deleted it, then rewrote something to the effect of “well, at least the parents and kids are reading, listening and learning, and doing it together.”
This brings me to a point, that audiobook listening can and should be considered reading. There is a debate about this, and I am sure some of you have strong opinions, but the fact is that listening to an audiobook can make you a better reader. Studies show that listening to a book can improve comprehension by 76 percent and reading accuracy by 52 percent. It also teaches pronunciation, expands vocabulary and helps develop critical thinking skills, according to sources cited by the Audio Publishers Association.
Plus, audiobooks make reading accessible for those who have trouble reading print books due to dyslexia, illiteracy or poor eyesight. We, as librarians, encourage parents to read to their children, but the truth is that everyone can benefit from being read to.
Other positives for using audiobooks are entertainment and flexibility. Narrators make all the difference; the best narrators bring the story to life and create an intimate reading experience with the power of their voice, entertaining the reader. Audiobooks offer flexibility by allowing you access anywhere you go: on a trip in your car or while on a run or walk. Audiobooks transform the most mundane tasks, like doing dishes or driving home from work, into an experience that engages my mind and pulls me into a story.
Audiobooks are more expensive than print books, but they’re free from the library, as CDs or downloads. You can download free digital audiobooks from Salida Regional Library at https://marmot.overdrive.com/ or through the free Libby app. Enter your library card number to start listening, no matter where you are.
The important thing to remember is you are firing up your imagination and stimulating the memory centers of your mind. Reading helps recall information as well as stabilize your emotions. The importance of a reading habit is that it strengthens mental muscles, no matter if you are reading the written word or listening.
Happy reading!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.