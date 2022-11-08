Homeless issue rises
Cities and towns across the country are facing problems, if not crises, over homelessness and what to do about the issue.
In Denver, authorities conduct sweeps to close down homeless camps, which then apparently move a few blocks away, only to face official action weeks if not days later. In Los Angeles, the city council ordered that no homeless camps may be set within 500 feet of public or private schools.
Salida is not immune to the problem, with complaints of homeless individuals congregating at one point at Alpine Park and the library.
Recently, neighbors in the area of Fourth and G and H streets have complained about homeless gathering around Caring and Sharing, prompting two recent meetings.
At the meetings neighbors, calling themselves the Safer Salida Coalition, said they are concerned about safety as well as about trespassing, with some stating they’ve had instances of individuals on their doorsteps, sleeping in backyards and urinating and defecating on their property.
While the first meeting in mid-October apparently saw some heated exchanges, a follow-up meeting last week was conducted civilly between concerned neighbors of the coalition and representatives and supporters of Caring and Sharing.
Some of the suggestions posed by neighbors are simply not going to happen. For example, Caring and Sharing does not have the means to move to another location. Nor is it feasible to build a wall around the facility, or to hire off-duty police officers to provide security.
However, Caring and Sharing officials agreed to limit soup kitchen hours from 9-5 Tuesday-Friday to 11:30-1 for the same days, to create a privacy area so that clients don’t have to eat outside the building and to allow a Safer Salida member to join the board, provided they meet certain stipulations, including that they be a member of a local Christian church.
That both Safer Salida and Caring and Sharing members and supporters can meet and talk is a positive. Both groups agree that there is a problem. The question is how to address it.
And that’s a question large cities and many small towns like Salida are struggling to address.
The issue is on the table in Salida. While there’s no definitive resolution to the issues brought up, both sides are communicating and working toward steps to at least mitigate the problems.
. . . Ignoring problem
Mayor Dan Shore and Russ Johnson, Salida police chief, attended both above-noted meetings.
Chief Johnson said the department, while operating short-handed, was aware of the problem, that officers regularly patrolled the area and stop and talk to individuals who might be loitering, and have made an effort to be more visible.
That both the police chief and mayor attended the meetings is recognition that at least some city officials recognize that the city does have homeless problems, that the city is responding to complaints and at least listening to concerns.
The same cannot be said for Justin Critelli. The Salida councilman who represents the ward walked out of the first meeting (and did not attend the second) rather than succumb, he said, to anaphylaxis – a potentially fatal condition resulting from a severe allergic reaction – from what he termed “hate speech,” while calling concerned neighbors “hobo-phobes.”
It’s one thing to have an opinion on a subject, but to not even listen, to walk out of a meeting, to denigrate citizens, to not even attempt to resolve an issue, is an abdication of council duties and shows a lack of maturity and civic leadership.
The city has a homeless problem. Others see it but Mr. Critelli does not, or chooses to ignore it.
— MJB