Not a fix but a step
In an effort to address Salida’s homeless crisis, car camping will be allowed at Centennial Park.
On May 17, the Salida City Council approved an agreement with Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing that will allow up to 15 car campers to overnight at the park.
BETCH will supervise the program, which calls for having someone on duty 24 hours a day, ensuring adherence to rules, maintaining quiet hours and requiring contact information and insurance.
Drug and alcohol abuse will not be tolerated. Sex offenders, those convicted of violent crimes and those who do not follow rules will not be allowed. Tent camping will not be permitted, and campers must prove they are working at least 20 hours per week. Other homeless, those without access to a car or who do not have jobs, will not be allowed to participate.
Campers will pay $10 per night with the program in effect June 1-Oct. 31.
A $25,000 Chaffee Housing Authority grant through the housing authority and Chaffee County Public Health will be used to help cover program costs including $18,000 to two hosts, $10,000 to the program director and $7,500 to an oversight committee. Other estimated costs total about $34,000.
As can be expected, neighbors are concerned about noise, trash, pets and law enforcement. If the program is to continue, it will be incumbent on program organizers to ensure rules are followed, with no or minimal disturbance to neighbors.
There are no easy fixes to the homeless crisis. The above is an attempt by the city to address the issue, but by no means does it cover the entire problem. For example, many homeless do not have jobs or cars, have felony records and have alcohol or other drug abuse issues. These folks will not be included in the park program and must continue to fend for themselves.
What the program does do is provide those homeless who have jobs and cars a place to camp within the city and close to services, under supervised conditions with a measure of safety.
While it’s not a fix to the crisis, car camping at Centennial Park is a partial answer to the problem, giving those homeless with jobs a temporary place to camp, at least up until Halloween, then pending further steps by city officials.
‘Social justice’ hiring?
On May 1, Salida officials discussed hiring an assistant city administrator at an annual salary of $113,963.
While the city had budgeted for a human resource officer position, the revised job would include HR work along with assisting on projects and helping to direct routine city business.
OK so far. Then Councilwoman Dominique Naccarato recommended the city also look for someone skilled in diversity, equity and social justice, to which other council members apparently agreed.
Say what?
Just how does a supervisor interview job applicants for skills in social justice? Do they ask who the person voted for in the last presidential election? How they feel about Black Lives Matter? Or what they think about smash, grab and run thieves, er, “shoppers,” or burning cars, businesses, residences or damaging public buildings to protest incidents or events?
For a $114,000 salary, among other things, we would expect this person to be skilled in personnel management, have experience in hiring, be familiar with labor laws, be comfortable with budgets, be a team player and be able to organize and present project outlines and complete them.
Diversity, equity and inclusion are today’s political slant on what have been – by other terms – good management practices as well as adherence to labor and workplace laws for years and years.
Social justice? That’s another matter entirely.
— MJB