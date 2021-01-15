I used to be someone who loved to walk and hike with a small pack of off-leash dogs.
At 11 years old I started my first dog walking service and took a few dogs every day out in our town woods.
I now have a “bossy dog” who has become increasingly dog aggressive. It is no longer a responsible choice for me to take her for off-leash hikes.
The challenge I have nowadays is hiking with my dog on-leash, as so many other people have their dogs off-leash with the best of intentions, but don’t always have good recall.
If I had a dime for every time someone hollered out, “He’s friendly!” and I’ve had to holler back, “Mine’s not!” If your friendly dog approaches mine, it could actually get bitten, it could turn into a doozy of a fight.
It has made hiking (even town walks) a really stressful endeavor, as I’m always on high alert for what’s around the bend.
I have taken to walking with my girl at strictly on-leash Wildlife areas, where there’s a $70 fine for a non-working dog being free. Even there, more often than not it seems, I come across dogs off leash.
I was attacked by a dog two years ago, and I now have new appreciation for what it means to be afraid of dogs – I never, ever got that before.
It’s something that I’m really working with, because it shakes me to my bones ... Especially with me walking my (most beloved) dog aggressive dog, I see an off-leash dog in the distance, and fear literally shoots through my veins.
It is a remarkably uncomfortable sensation. I would never have understood that before I got attacked, so I am grateful now to have the insight.
As dog owners, dog lovers, we are all doing our best to meet the needs of our beloved companions, and to be the best stewards of them that we can.
That is an ongoing process of learning, and recalibrating, I believe.
I feel it is also so very important that we take into consideration the needs of our extended dog community – to try to be conscious and respectful of the different needs of people and animals.
And remember that not everyone is comfortable with dogs – for some, they are downright terrifying.
Let’s be respectful of those fears, even if we can’t relate. Let’s try to help everyone feel safe and supported out there.
To be respectful, and have each other’s backs. Let’s be kind, and careful.
Let’s appreciate the great resources of our community and its natural surroundings. Let’s do everything we can to keep it fun and safe for everyone.
Laura Halloway is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.