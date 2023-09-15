Halfway up the last incline I pause to adjust my pack and, once my breathing has calmed, stand and look and listen to the sights and sounds of the forest around me. Somewhere a grasshopper rasps in flight and several jays squawk a raucous chorus from some treetops nearby. A gentle breeze moves through the aspens, and the forest floor is a mosaic of light and rippling shadow.
I reset the pack higher on my hips and continue toward the lake. Much of the shoreline surrounding the lake is low and marshy. I decide to camp on a promontory where the ground is dry and crisscrossed with deadfall. Once set up, I place my pack as a cushion against a tree trunk and take a nap in the afternoon sunshine.
The far side of the lake is already in shadow when I wake. I rig my rod then cross the small stream that serves as the lake’s outflow and follow a rudimentary trail that leads to the far end. Having decided against bringing waders to reduce the weight of my pack, I want to find a place to fish where I can keep my one pair of boots dry. Higher ground at the far end of the lake meets this need, but trees grow tall and heavy right down to the water’s edge.
Time to dust off my roll cast. I unhook the small hopper from the line guide, strip off a few handfuls of line and roll out a tentative, clumsy cast. It is difficult to discern who is the most surprised, myself or the fish on top of whose head the hopper lands. Startled, the fish at first darts away, then turns and swims back to take a closer look. I tense, waiting for the strike, before it thinks better of the situation and turns again and swims for deeper water. So begins a pattern that continues for the next hour or so.
I find a patch of dry ground on which to position myself until mosquitoes zero in on my location, then move further around the shoreline to a new station. Gradually my roll cast improves, when I stop trying to make it happen and let rod and line do the work. A wind has picked up and swirling zephyrs scuff the surface of the lake, sometimes in multiple directions at once.
I take far too long to adjust to the more languid takes of fish in still water, several times setting the hook too quickly, others overcorrecting and delaying too long. By my count I am sitting on strike 10 by the time I land my first fish, then take another in quick succession, a chunky cutthroat that exploded onto a big hairy dry fly I’d tied on just to see what would happen.
Honor restored, I climb to the top of a small cliff at the lake's edge, sit and open a beer. From my vantage point up high I look down on multiple fish cruising the shallows. Occasionally one rises gracefully to sip some kind of morsel from the surface.
While I am in shadow, the far end of the lake where I have set camp still sits in sunlight. I finish my beer then begin to retrace my path, seeking out the last of the day’s warmth. The wind’s velocity begins to increase with nightfall. Dinner in my belly and curled up in my sleeping bag, I listen as each gust builds like a wave, approaching from beyond the ridge tops then washing overhead and continuing on down the valley, receding into silence. The moon shines bright, and I feel a small part of a larger whole.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.