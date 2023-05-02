AVHS logo

I don’t have a cat, but I have cleaned cat cages at Ark-Valley Humane Society shelter back in the day. Usually I suggest dog books, but this time for all you cat lovers out there I’ve researched some fascinating and informative books about your fur babies.

For adult readers (I don’t know why adults, but it was listed as such) “Your Cat Loves You Because …” by Jeff Parks and Nina Brissey, subtitled “The Sweet, Silly and Scientific Ways Our Cats Show Us How Much They Love Us,” features the work of award-winning illustrator Mark Sean Wilson. 