I don’t have a cat, but I have cleaned cat cages at Ark-Valley Humane Society shelter back in the day. Usually I suggest dog books, but this time for all you cat lovers out there I’ve researched some fascinating and informative books about your fur babies.
For adult readers (I don’t know why adults, but it was listed as such) “Your Cat Loves You Because …” by Jeff Parks and Nina Brissey, subtitled “The Sweet, Silly and Scientific Ways Our Cats Show Us How Much They Love Us,” features the work of award-winning illustrator Mark Sean Wilson.
There are illustrated panels with captions showing the many ways cats show their love for their people. Sometimes these demonstrations of affection are noticeable and other times not so much. Sounds like a book cat lovers would want to not just peruse, but own.
“Whittington” is the title of a book third- through seventh-graders will enjoy. It’s a Newbery Honor-winning story of a roughneck Tom (cat) who asks to be accepted in a barn full of rescued animals. Tom spins the tale of his nameless ancestor who made Dick Whittington a famous and powerful and wealthy man in 16th century England. The writer is Alan W. Armstrong.
National Geographic has a series I had not heard of called National Geographic Kids. For ages 3-5 there is a Level 1 book simply titled “Cats.” The format is set up so that one page is for those just learning to read and the facing page is for a more fluent reader. Sounds like a parent/child time together idea. The youngster just learning can try the first page and the parent can read aloud the other page. What’s better than a parent and child sharing a book together?
In a prior incarnation I was a language arts teacher for seventh- and eighth-graders, and I could usually tell which kids were from homes where reading was an everyday fact of life and those who had not been fortunate enough to have that same experience.
“Let’s Play Pickleball” and a companion book, “Let’s Try Baking,” have Carly and Charly, two adventurous cats, searching for cat-appropriate equipment to learn pickleball. Carly is a bit reluctant as the game is named after a dog. (I can’t verify that as I know next to nothing about the game except that it is popular around here.)
I’m assuming they also have poor results in the kitchen book, but they are mildly successful playing pickleball despite its name. The authors are – ready? – Carly and Charly. (Perhaps the authors wish to remain undisclosed.)
It’s time to start reading. Enjoy.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer columnist.