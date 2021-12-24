Rejoice, for this holiday season, most of us are planning to gather with our families to celebrate, which often means longer-distance travel, for many by car.
Since our dogs are part of our family, we want to include them. However, road trips and new places can be stressful. Planning ahead will result in a safer and more pleasant experience.
Provide a safe and comfortable spot in your car for your dog’s ride. Restraint is highly recommended for his and your safety. Research the seat belt-fastened car seat or harness best for your buddy and install and use it correctly. Practice with it on a few trial trips, allowing your dog to get used to it.
Note: Your best friend may ride in your car unrestrained around town, but long trips on the highway present a different set of risks and dangers.
Pack for your pet. This includes water, food, treats and bowls. If your dog is on medication, have an ample supply. Bring his favorite bed or crate, blanket and toys to make him feel at home in his new location. Having first-aid supplies and his medical records with you is also smart. If your dog has health issues, locate a veterinary hospital in the area ahead of time and have the number readily available.
While on the road, try to maintain your pet’s regular schedule, stopping to walk, potty using bags, drink and eat. Leash your dog before exiting your vehicle to prevent him from running off and getting lost. Be certain ID tags are up to date with your cell number and that your dog is microchipped. Some statistics show that more than 80 percent of dogs lost on vacation are never returned.
If your trip requires overnight stops, make reservations at pet-friendly hotels. Ask for their pet policies and fees. Not all places accept all breeds and sizes. Most do not allow dogs to be left alone in the room. Ask for a first-floor room away from noisy elevators.
Check out the room before taking in your pet to see it is free of potential temptations and hazards. Then take your dog in and show him around so he gets used to it and its smells.
Take frequent potty outings, as the best trained pooch may want to mark this new territory. Just in case, take along some cleaning supplies and use bags when outside as a courtesy to the hotel and its guests.
Once you arrive at your destination, introduce your pet to his new temporary home and its humans and animals. Be sure everyone is comfortable and the home is pet-safe.
Finally, celebrate and enjoy your long-awaited family time together while giving plenty of attention and lots of love to your special furry friend.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.