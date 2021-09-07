Fall is definitely around the corner. Seas of brown-eyed Susan flowers undulated in the wind, turning wheat and russet colored fields throughout Bighorn Sheep Canyon and the San Luis Valley gold this past weekend. The first yellow leaves are beginning to appear, mornings are a little chilly and the days a bit shorter.
Oh joy! It’s nearly time to dig out my favorite cold-weather recipes – chili, soups, scalloped potatoes and ham, roasts and desserts. I don’t bake much in the summer, but once fall comes my oven is fired up several times a month.
Now, all this cool weather talk doesn’t mean I am ready to put away our grills; to the contrary, chilly weather and the smell of roasting meat on the grill is just about one of my favorite things – it feels naughty.
Chicken Satay
with Peanut Sauce
Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce has lots of ingredients but is quick to prepare. You really should marinate your meat at least 12 hours for the best flavor. Pork, beef or shrimp can all be substituted for the chicken.
Ingredients for satay skewers:
17.5 ounces skinless, boneless chicken thighs
3 shallots, peeled and coarsely chopped
2 garlic cloves, peeled and coarsely chopped
1 small knob of ginger root, peeled and grated
2 lemongrass stalks, trimmed and white part finely chopped
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 tablespoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon dark brown sugar
1 pinch fresh ground pepper
1 teaspoon fish sauce
½ of a green chili, seeded and finely chopped
4 tablespoons canola oil, for basting chicken
Ingredients for peanut sauce:
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 shallot, peeled and finely chopped
1 red chili, seeded and finely chopped
1 tablespoon crushed garlic
4 tablespoons crunchy peanut butter
1 teaspoon tamarind paste
1 teaspoon soy sauce
¼ cup coconut cream
1/8 to ¼ cup water
Prep:
Slice chicken into thin strips and set aside. Grind together shallots, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, turmeric, coriander and cumin with a food processor until you have a rough paste. Taste and adjust flavor with salt, pepper and sugar. Add fish sauce and green chili and combine. Mix the paste with the oil and add the chicken, tossing to coat well. Cover with plastic wrap and leave in refrigerator overnight to marinate.
Soak 16 bamboo skewers in warm water, to prevent them from scorching, a half hour before you are ready to cook the chicken. When you are ready, thread the chicken onto the skewers until they are ¾ full. Brush the grill with oil.
Baste the chicken with oil occasionally during cooking, Cook chicken 5 to 7 minutes, turning frequently, until crispy brown spots begin to appear.
For the peanut sauce, place a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add oil, followed by shallot, red chili and garlic. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes until shallots are softened and oil begins to take on the red color of the chili.
Add peanut butter and stir until it breaks down. Add tamarind paste and soy sauce, stir well. Add coconut cream and water into the saucepan, stir for 3 to 4 minutes until the peanut butter has been incorporated into the satay sauce. Simmer mixture on low heat 1 to 2 minutes, then turn off heat and let rest until you are ready to serve. Drizzle over the chicken skewers and serve with jasmine rice and a green veggie of your choice.
Barbecued Salmon
Barbecued Salmon cooked on the grill creates a crisp skin with smoky flavor and takes very little preparation. Before you grill the salmon check for any pin bones by running your hand along the flesh. Remove them with pliers or tweezers.
Ingredients:
1 1.5-pound salmon, with skin
For the marinade:
4 tablespoons soy sauce
4 tablespoons rice vinegar with 1 tablespoon sugar added
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
For the dressing:
4 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
4 tablespoons soy sauce
1 lime, juice and zest
Prep:
Mix together all ingredients for the marinade. Brush all over the salmon flesh, cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.
Fire up the grill to medium high and oil the grate. Put the fish, skin side down, on the grill and cook for 5 minutes. Flip, using two spatulas, and cook the other side 5 minutes. Remove to a serving plate. Whisk dressing ingredients together and spoon over the salmon.
Try serving this with a Grilled Lettuce and Buttermilk Dressing side salad.
Grilled Lettuce and
Buttermilk Dressing
Ingredients:
3 romaine lettuce heads
1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil
1/3 cup buttermilk
2 garlic cloves, grated
2.1 ounces plain Greek yogurt
1 lemon, zest only and a tablespoon fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1.5 ounces sliced almonds, toasted
Prep:
Preheat grill to medium-high. Cut romaine lettuce in half lengthwise and brush each half with olive oil. While grill heats, whisk together buttermilk, garlic, yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Let dressing sit at least 10 to 15 minutes to allow the flavor to develop.
When grill is hot, add lettuce, cut side down, and grill just long enough to get a bit of a char, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer lettuce to a serving platter, drizzle lettuce generously with dressing and top with nuts.