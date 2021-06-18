Eight days on road or river. Eat, drink, fish, sleep, drive, eat, drink, fish some more.
Distant mountains are framed through a bug-spattered windshield until you find yourself standing right among them, fly rod in hand. Oceans of prairie grass bend and sway to the horizon like kelp in a surging tide. The bleached bones of broken-down corrals and cabins protrude from an indifferent earth while elsewhere pump jacks peck away at the soil like ominous insects.
Crawling in four-wheel drive up potholed bone-jarrers that haven’t seen a grader in 50 years, or cruising ribbons of winding gravel where strangers still wave at each other as they pass. And always it seems, in the distance, rooted in the haze, sits another mountain range, and beyond that, another.
Out here, a thousand miles only gets you halfway up one state, across a second and a tickle of the ankle of a third. Roadside signs bear the names of people and places famous and infamous. In the earth beneath your feet is the blood and dust of those who died in defense of an ancient way of life, mingled with that of those who came to establish a new one.
Grooming and all but the rudiments of personal hygiene are among the first things to fall by the wayside – little point when the point is to seek out places to avoid human contact wherever possible. A few days in and rather than muster the time and effort to shave, you suffer the constant itching on your jaw that accompanies a burgeoning beard. Eyes glazed and chin stubbled, you trust deodorant masks the fact you are wearing the same shirt and haven’t showered since you left home last week.
You wonder how people perceive you during brief instances of unavoidable human interaction – gas stations, liquor stores or the occasional small town cafe where waitresses smile and sum you up with a glance, menus don’t stray far from eggs’ n’ potatoes, and conversation spilling over from neighboring tables tells of water rights, winter feed and Friday night’s high school football game.
The rivers that flow from these mountains do so in directions counterintuitive to the suns’s arc and slope of the Earth, and you move among them entranced and ephemeral until before long, like tropical ennui, one day blends seamlessly into the next.
Anchored on the inside bend of a riffle, feet up on the gunwales while cottonwoods blaze with the colors of fall, or boots sunk in the gravel of a clear mountain stream, firs packed dark and dense all around, you look beyond your immediate surroundings to contemplate the far away and try to recall what day it is, where specifically you are, and most relevant, does it really matter?
Later, you sit outside on plastic chairs bolted to the wood against the winds that often blow out here, sipping good whiskey and gazing incomprehensibly at the firmament. The distant mountains only serve to accentuate the vastness of the sky, black to the east where stars shimmer and to the west it is the edge of the land that stands dark against the day’s last crimson and indigo.
Still there is a sense of wildness to this place as if beyond the circle of visible horizon abides the brink of civilization, and a person could step out into the space between here and there and be swallowed without trace.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.