I’d been hired in large part on the strength of my accent. Not that my strinish mangling of the Queen’s English had blindly charmed my prospective employer so much as what it said about where I had come from.
Whether warranted or not on an individual basis, at that time river guides from New Zealand were regarded with respect, occasionally bordering on awe, in whitewater circles.
This had to do with stories filtering back to the U.S. of Kiwi guides rafting wild, remote rivers renowned for their steep gradients and technical rapids with multitude precipitous drops.
I’d arrived in Colorado for the first time the day before, and the boss wasted no time in getting my feet wet. “We’ll take a run down Browns tomorrow,” he’d growled. “You’ll be seeing a lot of it this season. It’ll be your bread and butter. May as well see what you’re made of.”
Consequently I found myself sitting up on the back of a raft, guide stick in my hand, floating into Browns Canyon for the first time. The boss next to me watching my every move, a crew of expectant trainee guides hung on my every word.
I felt a stranger in a strange land. Colorado, at least the small part of it I’d seen to date, did not match my expectations — expectations it must be admitted formed from little more than what could be gleaned from watching “Mork and Mindy” reruns on TV.
The terrain through which the river flowed differed starkly from what I’d imagined. For starters, a railroad track ran alongside the river. Every river I’d guided in New Zealand flowed sufficiently far from a highway or train track to at least give the impression of wilderness.
Lush, sub-tropical rainforest now became arid brown cliffs studded with twisted piñon and cedar, cactus and multitude other plants and animals spiny and prickly. Even the water itself, tinged brown with the first of the season’s runoff was a change from the deep greens of New Zealand.
We floated beneath a railroad bridge. “This is the entrance to the canyon,” said the boss. “First rapids coming up in a little bit - Canyon Doors, then Pinball.” I tucked my foot a little deeper under the thwart in front of me, trying to appear relaxed, like I guided rivers in strange locations sight-unseen every other day.
The raft was a self-bailer, the first of its kind I’d ever sat in. The inflated floor felt strange beneath my feet, the boat more rigid, far different from the old soggy-dog bucket boats I was used to that leaked air and required pumping two or three times a trip with ancient foot pumps that themselves leaked more air than they pushed.
Bucket boats filled with water and needed to be bailed manually, rendering them as maneuverable as lead balloons, not to mention their propensity to fold in the middle like a taco at the slightest excuse. The self-bailer rode like a Cadillac in comparison.
Even the river wear was different. Wetsuits and helmets were mandatory in New Zealand, for guides and clients alike. Here, we wore an assortment of river shorts and fleece, sandals and splash jackets, ball caps and cowboy hats.
The river’s course narrowed and steepened, pushing a succession of pressure waves off the banks that stacked in a wave train mid-river.
The pace of the descent quickened, and with it my heartbeat. My guide stick bit into the water, holding the bow into the waves.
I strained to look downstream to where the river disappeared around a right-hand bend. Who knew what waited beyond? I tucked my foot deeper beneath the thwart, and called “forward paddle” with as much confidence as I could muster.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.