Salida School District officials last week cited student scores from various testing programs conducted earlier this year.
Salida students in most grades performed better on the tests than their counterparts elsewhere in Colorado and across the country.
Looking at SAT scores, SHS juniors recorded an average score of 1,028 compared to their state and national peers at 985 and 963.
On English and math, 64 and 44 percent of SHS juniors met benchmarks compared to Colorado’s 57 and 35 percent and a national average of 52 and 30 percent. Among SHS juniors, 43 percent met both English and math SAT benchmarks compared to 33 and 28 percent in Colorado and nationwide.
For students who did not meet benchmarks in either English or math, results are similar. Some 35 percent of Salida juniors did not meet standards, compared to 41 and 46 percent of students in Colorado and nationwide.
On PSAT scores, SHS sophomores recorded a score of 984 compared to state and national counterparts’ scores of 936 and 909.
Among middle school grades, Salida students outperformed their peers across the state in Colorado Measures of Academic Success tests.
Fifty-two and 59 percent of Salida fifth-graders met or exceeded expectations in math and English language arts compared to state totals of 35 and 46 percent. Among sixth-graders, 30 and 58 percent of SMS students met or exceeded math and ELA standards compared to state totals of 26 and 43 percent.
While Salida students generally across the board scored higher on tests than students in Colorado or nationally, there are areas of concern.
For one, Longfellow third-graders were just below state marks. In other areas, Salida middle school student percentages meeting or exceeding expectations were down from previous years.
For example, sixth-graders’ 30 percent meeting math standards was up from 2021’s 28 percent but down from 2019’s 34 percent.
Among seventh-graders, the 59 percent meeting standards in 2022 in English/language arts was down from 2019’s 70 percent and 61 percent of 2021. In math, 37 percent met standards in 2022 compared to 56 percent in 2019.
All the scores and percentages of students meeting or not meeting standards need to be considered in the context of what’s been happening the past three years with the coronavirus.
Classes were canceled with several outbreaks in 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, with students taught remotely compared to 2018-19, the year before the virus hit.
Percentages of students meeting standards are higher prior to the virus, which shows the value of in-class learning compared to conducting classes remotely. District officials made an extra effort a year ago to keep students in class before teachers.
Another point to note is that scores and percentages reflect a given class year. Last year’s fifth-graders are sixth graders this year.
In addition, test scores are impacted by kids coming into as well as leaving the district, changing the makeup of a class from year to year.
While the debate over testing continues, tests point out where improvements are needed. The percentage of students meeting expectations in math, for instance, is lower in Salida, the state or nationally, than in English arts or science, which indicates where work needs to be done.
Nonetheless, the test scores show Salida students generally performing better than their Colorado and national peers, a tribute to Salida students, their parents and to everyone involved in School District R-32-J teaching programs.
— MJB