National Popular Vote, Proposition 113: No
On Nov. 3, Colorado voters will decide whether or not the state should join the compact to elect the nation’s president by popular vote.
Electing a president by popular vote means small states like Colorado lose their electoral voice to much larger states, such as New York, Illinois and California.
Colorado voters should vote “No” on 113.
When this country’s founders adopted the Electoral College system it was an alternative to electing presidents by popular vote or through the House of Representatives.
At the time it was a compromise giving smaller states a measure of protection against domination by states with bigger populations. What was true at the nation’s founding still stands true today.
Under the Electoral College system, states’ electoral votes are determined by the number of U.S. Representatives and Senators each state has. For Colorado, this is nine electoral votes.
In Colorado, 47 other states and the District of Columbia, the presidential candidate with the most votes wins that state’s electoral votes. Maine and Nebraska have a system allocating electoral votes in part on winning the statewide vote and congressional districts.
There are 538 votes in the Electoral College made up by 100 senators and 435 representatives with three votes allocated to Washington, D.C. Candidates need 270 votes to win the office.
In 2019, Colorado state legislators passed and the governor signed a bill to join the compact to elect presidents by popular vote. Dominated by Democrats, the measure passed without a single Republican vote.
Opponents subsequently used the petition process to get 113 on the ballot to let voters decide whether or not Colorado should join the compact.
Colorado, with two senators and seven representatives, has nine electoral votes of the 538 total.
The reason behind the popular vote movement is that in two of the past five presidential elections, the popular vote winner was not the person taking the oath of office as president.
In 2000, Democrat Al Gore won the popular vote by about 550,000 but Republican George W. Bush won the electoral vote.
In 2016 Democrat Hillary Clinton won the popular vote nationally by about 2.9 million but lost the Electoral College vote to Republican Donald Trump 306 - 232, who received the most votes in 30 states.
With roughly 200 million registered voters across the country, just 10 of the nation’s largest states account for more than 50 percent of total voters, giving these states an inordinate influence in electing a president.
In 2016, as a swing state Colorado saw 19 visits by the two party nominees, including visits to Grand Junction, Pueblo, Greeley and Colorado Springs. Under a popular vote system Denver might draw candidates but these smaller cities? Highly unlikely.
Under the Electoral College, the candidate winning the most votes in Colorado wins the state’s nine electoral votes.
Under a national popular vote, even if the state votes overwhelmingly for candidate A but candidate B wins the national vote, the state must cast its electoral votes for the national vote winner.
If the system the nation uses to elect its presidents is to be changed, it should be done through an amendment to the Constitution, a process that requires approval of three-fourths of all states, not through a compact of states.
Vote “No” on Proposition 113. Electing a president by popular vote might be good for larger states like California but it’s not good for Colorado.
