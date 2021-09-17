Recycling: pay to play
Five months after the end of the free recycling program, county residents are facing the reality that getting rid of unwanted plastic, cardboard, glass and cans, etc., costs money.
Up until April it was generally assumed that recycling paid its own way, that recyclers could recoup labor, transportation and other costs by what they received for the materials.
That concept came to an abrupt end in April when Mickey Barry’s Angel of Shavano Recycling ceased operations. He said then that his company’s operations were no longer financially viable, ending some 20 years of service.
As Mr. Barry and others said at the time, materials markets had changed, and it was no longer feasible for relatively small operators to pick up and transport material to centers and expect to cover costs for what they sold to recycling firms.
The harsh reality was if citizens wished to recycle, they would need to pay for the service.
What is noteworthy is that a significant number of area residents (and businesses) are doing just that, paying an extra $14 to $18 per month per residential pickup to have trash companies pick up and haul recyclables to metro centers.
That’s $168 to $216 per household per year for the service, to recycle stuff, to keep it out of landfills, to benefit the environment. In other words, it’s one thing to recycle when it’s free; it’s something else when folks are willing to pay a fee for a monthly service.
County officials have not said how the end to free recycling is impacting the county landfill. Commissioners said in spring they would wait to see how recycling through the trash companies would go before making any decisions or taking further action to involve the county in a recycling program.
In conjunction with the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, officials are considering a fee-based recycling drop-off service at the county landfill, though no decisions have been made.
For now, recycling is up to individuals and businesses who – to their credit – pay to recycle all or a portion of their waste material.
At 25, GARNA works
As noted above, GARNA is one of the key players in the valley’s recycling efforts.
The organization celebrated its 25th anniversary with a bash on the banks of the Arkansas on Sunday that drew some 200-plus supporters.
GARNA honored Steve Reese with its first Lifetime Achievement Award, for coming up with the idea to found the association and for his efforts to put it into operation.
Mr. Reese was the first manager of Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, established in 1992 as a unique cooperative venture of the Bureau of Land Management and Colorado State Parks.
As envisioned, GARNA is a “cooperating association,” an entity that provides assistance through volunteers and funding to state and federal natural resource agencies on a variety of programs.
From its humble 1996 beginning, GARNA has grown to include counties from Leadville to Pueblo. As Kathryn Wadsworth, the association’s first executive director, said, GARNA brings citizens together to work on projects focused on natural, cultural and historical resources of communities along the river.
In just one example of its efforts, GARNA is currently working on surveys on how county residents and businesses are dealing with recycling issues, with reports to be made to county commissioners.
Congratulations to Mr. Reese on the award and to all those involved in GARNA over the past 25 years, from contributors to volunteers to staff.
GARNA has and is making a significant difference, making the Upper Arkansas Valley a better place to live, work and play.
— MJB