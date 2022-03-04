Like many aspects of life, fishing can ultimately be boiled down to an exercise in economics. Does the totality of time, energy and resources invested justify the amount of time one spends with a fish on the end of one’s line?
The answer to whether this equation balances varies from angler to angler. Those pursuing the elusive steelhead – the fish of a thousand casts, in angling vernacular – occupy a place on the plane of rationality somewhere akin to the orbit of Pluto relevant to the sun. These anglers, who can sometimes go an entire season without so much as a hook-up, occupy a niche composed of equal parts financial profligacy and existential angst.
Closer to home, the humble trout angler can perhaps expect a little more tangible return on investment. But even here, expectations vary widely as to what is a justifiable return for a day on the river. We all like to claim the real point of fly fishing is the places it takes us and the people we meet, and while this is true to a large extent, still closets and garages everywhere would be filled with musty waders and black-widow-infested fly rods if a fish wasn’t caught every now and then.
What constitutes an OK day for one angler can be a day to consign to memory’s dustbin for a second, or the pinnacle of achievement for a third. One of the tricks for a guide is to figure out early in the day where his anglers sit on the continuum.
While some anglers are strongly numbers-driven – anything short of 20 fish is a disappointment – for others, catching two or three fish can be their best day ever. Nothing kills the buzz of a red-letter day for an angler like their guide apologizing for how lousy the fishing was. Shoulda been here yesterday is a refrain best left unsaid.
Additionally, not every angler wants to be trained to become the world’s best caster, or be reminded every few seconds of their lazy wrist or ineffective mend. For many, the day’s goal has been achieved merely casting off from the bank and sitting in the boat, staring at the water. In today’s hurried-up existence, it can be argued that any time spent disconnected from cellphones and computer screens, time not spent with blood pressure rising on an interstate choked with fellow commuters or staring at the confines of a cubicle, justifies the time and effort spent to get there and make it happen.
Many times has an appreciative angler thanked me for not berating them for what they know are their multiple imperfections. Many an otherwise enjoyable day on the river has been spoiled by a guide projecting their own expectations and shortcomings onto their client.
“Thank you for not shouting at me each time I miss a fish” and “I know I’m not the best angler, thank you for not pointing that out” are a couple of the comments I’ve heard from fishermen just happy to be somewhere that is not their usual place of existence. So while economics does play its part in the angling equation, the true value, as is often the case, lies with the intangibles.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.