1971 state champions: You made Salida proud
Nothing quite brings communities together like successful sports teams. This is especially true when teams win championships, whether in Denver and professional titles or in Salida with high school-level sports.
This weekend, members of Salida’s 1971 team gather in their hometown to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a Colorado 2A football championship.
Led by Joe Hergert in just his second year as head coach, the ’71 Spartans came out of nowhere from an “average” 5-4 win-loss record of the year prior to march to 13-0 and a state title.
Under coach Hergert, Salida would be recognized as a state football power through the 1970s, winning league titles, often favored in playoff games and winning another 2A championship in 1974.
Sports competitors often say the lessons learned on the field, court or track stayed with them all their lives. This is especially true for coach Hergert.
A linebacker out of the University of Florida, the coach was the last man cut by the legendary Vince Lombardi at Green Bay in 1959. He went on to play two seasons for the American Football League’s Buffalo Bills and other teams.
What he picked up in college and the pros, the coach brought to Salida, together with his own personality and winning attitude.
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Walter Golden, who played for Salida teams in 1975-76 as a center and defensive end, said if you asked those who played for Salida’s 1970s teams, “every single one would tell you that coach Hergert was one of the most influential people in their lives.”
Congratulations to 1971 Spartan football team members and coaches. You made your school and community proud.
Improvements for Oak
As one of the city’s main entries to downtown, Oak Street-Colo. 291 leaves much to be desired.
It could be described as nondescript at best, but more accurately as a hazard to pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists, narrow, lacking shoulders, sidewalks and crosswalks, as well as a less-than-inspiring welcome to Salida.
But Oak Street’s appearance and with it its safety will be changing thanks to a $2 million Revitalizing Main Streets grant through the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Work slated for 2023 calls for shuttle transit stops and pullouts, pedestrian walkway and lighting, landscaping, canopy trees, benches, crosswalks, bike lanes, managed vehicular access points and stormwater drain improvements.
A city website post states the features “will contribute to increased safety and an improved experience … regardless of transportation mode.”
We heartily agree and add it will make for a much improved welcome to the city and downtown.
Additional grants totaling $1 million will be used for a multiuse sidewalk on Holman Avenue from Centennial Park to the Monarch Spur Trail; completion of the sidewalk on 50 from Holman to Walmart; a sidewalk at the Stryker Trail connecting the Monarch Spur with Chipeta Trail and 11th Street; and a pedestrian crossing on 50 at H Street.
Added together, all the improvements will make for a much improved appearance and user experience as well as safety for all transportation types.
Condolences
Condolences to the family of Dan Estell, for some 18 years Longfellow Elementary principal. Mr. Estell was a quiet, unassuming but steady leader who put kids’ education first.
