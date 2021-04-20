Libraries can play a key role in guiding successful collaborations with communities. At Salida Regional Library, we do our best to welcome collaborative opportunities to enhance our place in giving the community what they need and want.
Some of our past collaborations include working with Salida High School in placing students in work studies and internships.
We have had Salida Montessori school students participate in internship/shadow programs in order to learn the ins and outs of how a library runs.
Many summer months and during holidays it is likely you will see high school aged students employed by us, helping them gain work experience.
Crest Academy has had us participate in their career week, again allowing students a chance to understand the whole job, all the facets of a library, not just assume we only check out books and materials.
Currently we have some of the above-mentioned collaborations going on, but we also have embarked on a new collaboration with Colorado Mountain College and Horizons Exploratory Academy to introduce a GED prep room.
The library and these two partners have created a dedicated study space in the Salida Library for individuals who need a quiet place to study for the completion of their GED.
Our hope is that this removes a barrier for those who need a computer and reliable internet. The space is open for anyone who is preparing for the GED.
For more information about GED preparation classes offered in Salida contact Amy Dennis at CMC. 719-530-7922 ext 4922.
When we are able to fully open, we plan to use experts in our community to help facilitate conversations and programs on varying topics, including but not limited to author talks, health, finance, crafts, art and more. Stay tuned for more information as we finalize summer offerings.
We are anticipating summer 2021 to allow for more in-person programs.
What better way for our children and teen population to start the summer off on a positive note than to be fine free. To do that, they may participate in our “Read off Your Fines” program. This program is for children age 5 to 17. For every hour read, $3 in overdue fines will be waived. So, if you held on to an item too long during COVID-19 restrictions or just forgot to get it in on time, contact us and learn how you can read off your fine at home (currently) or at the library, starting June 1.
Don’t forget the other programs we currently offer:
Book Club for adults, 10 a.m. April 15 – contact Amy Potts for more information.
Writing class, 12:30 p.m. Mondays – contact Danielle Frost for more information.
Virtual Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays – seen on our Facebook Page.
Take and Make crafts for all ages: Next pick up is April 15th kids and teens, April 20 for adults.
Middle school Trivia back in person at 4:30 p.m. April 27.
*Note, we will be opening at 2 p.m. April 23 in order to spend the morning in staff training.
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.