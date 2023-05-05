A lot of water has passed under the F Street bridge since I last wrote about the newspaper.
In the past two months Arkansas Valley Publishing sold The Mountain Mail to O’Rourke Media Group.
In addition, Merle Baranczyk, editor and publisher, and Vickie Sue Vigil, advertising sales director, both retired, leaving more than a total of 80 years of experience behind them.
Jeff Wolfe has taken over as the sales director, our press deadline is now 5 p.m., and I am working an earlier shift, answering more questions from the public than I used to while juggling all other aspects of managing editor.
What the newspaper gets is the support of a company with 31 community newspapers in eight states that believes in community news.
The question we get asked the most is, “Will there be change?” And the answer is “yes” and “no.”
The Mountain Mail will not be changing from a content standpoint. We will continue to write community news that matters to our readers. The opinions page will continue to allow voices from all aspects of our community. And we will continue to write feature stories that tell our readers more about our communities.
What readers will start seeing over time is the introduction of more and varied ways to receive their news.
Numbers show that Americans want to get their news from a variety of different digital platforms in addition to print.
For instance, recent research from America’s Newspapers shows that of 333.3 million people in the United States 218 million get their news from local newspapers every month.
Of those, 63 percent of readers access local news through both print and digital newspaper platforms.
About 67 percent use websites to access local newspaper content, and 66 percent use smartphones to access that content.
In addition 59 percent use social media, 51 percent use apps, and 50 percent get email newsletters.
OMG is investing in the development of a new Mountain Mail website that is expected to launch in July.
Along with the unveiling of this new website, content will be posted online in a more timely manner and there will be no more paywall requiring payment to access content online.
As another bonus, OMG will bring a full-service digital marketing agency to Salida at the same time. Our local sales team will be able to provide additional, cost-effective advertising and marketing solutions to local businesses in Chaffee County.
As The Mail pays additional attention to our digital platforms our advertisers will find more eyes on their products and we will find more eyes on our stories, a win-win.