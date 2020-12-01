“The Eighty-Dollar Champion: Snowman, the Horse That Inspired a Nation” by Elizabeth Letts is a winner and so is “Snowman,” the former plow horse rescued on his way to the slaughterhouse by Harold de Leyer.
Harold saw something special in the eyes of this dirty white horse on board the truck to his end and offered eighty dollars for him.
During the next few years he worked with him and Snowman turned out to be a great jumper.
In 1958 Snowman with de Leyer riding him won the jumping championship at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Such an inspiring story and one of dedicated training and faith in the horse.
“Lady Long Rider: Across America on Horseback” by Bernice Ende is the 2019 winner of the IBPA Benjamin Franklin Next New Voice for Nonfiction.
Ende left at age 50 on a solo horse ride from Montana to New Mexico. Eventually becoming a world-class long-rider, she criss-crossed North America and put on 29,000 miles.
She learned a lot about herself and made innumerable new friends and decided “home” goes beyond borders and maps.
On to a couple dog books I simply had to include.
“The Dogs of Christmas” by W. Bruce Cameron is a new favorite of mine and I can’t think how I missed it seven years ago.
Cameron writes from the heart. He demonstrates his knowledge of human and dog behavior in all of his wildly successful books. “The Dogs of Christmas” was a page turner and I so wanted it to end the way it did.
The setting is Evergreen and that brings it closer to home. Will he or won’t he? The main character whose name I can’t recall at this moment is so reluctant to speak his mind; I was inclined to yell at him at times.
If you are already a Cameron fan, and perhaps want to get someone else hooked, there is a four book set out from “A Dog’s Purpose” series. It includes “Ellie’s Story,” “Bailey’s Story,” “Molly’s Story” and “Max’s Story” along with discussion questions and an activity guide.
This might be great for in-home learning sessions – that’s the former teacher in me typing this.
For all you cat owners there is a new illustrated graphic novel called – not very creatively – “A Cat Story.” Two felines Cilla and Betto go on adventures in their search for a forever home. There are surprises in store for them.
“Snowball’s Christmas” by Kristen McKanagh is as set in a Victorian B&B owned by Mill Tilly.
Her nephew comes to help his aunt after traipsing all over the world as a photographer.
But the cook, Miss Emily Diemer, is not happy about this. Snowball, the fluffy feline, is determined to get these humans to see the necessity of keeping the B&B. A cat’s wisdom is put to work.
For the kids who have hamsters: “Memoir of a Hamster” by Davin Scillian and Tim Bowers is for K-Grade 2.
Seymour thinks he has the perfect world in his cage already, but discovers real excitement when Pearl the cat tells him of the outside the cage world.
Grades 3-7 might enjoy “Ferret in the Bedroom, Lizards in the Fridge” by Bill Wallace. Liz is running for class president and her zoologist father having all these animals isn’t helping her gain supporters. She thinks the animals must go – even her ferret Fred.
Enjoy your holidays and read a good animal centered book.
